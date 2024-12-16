How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The 2024-25 NHL season rolls on Monday, December 16, with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vancouver Canucks in a Western Conference clash at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The puck drops at 10:30 PM ET.

The Vancouver Canucks (15-9-5) are coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Vancouver fell behind 5-0 early in the third period but managed to avoid a shutout with a late goal from Max Sasson. The Canucks were outshot 28-20, won 50.8% of their face-offs, and went 0-for-2 on the power play. Thatcher Demko, in just his second start of the season, stopped 23 of 28 shots in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche (18-14-0) secured a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators in their last outing. Colorado saw their 3-0 lead narrow to 3-2 in the third period but sealed the win with two empty-netters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Canucks will square off against the Avalanche in a thrilling NHL clash on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Date Monday, December 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, British Columbia

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Vancouver Canucks team news

Offensively, Vancouver averages 3.21 goals per game (12th in the NHL) but struggles defensively, allowing 3.14 goals per contest (21st). Kevin Lankinen missed the Boston game due to illness. On the other hand, Colorado continues to rely on its star power, with Mikko Rantanen dishing out three assists in their win against Nashville.

Colorado Avalanche team news

The Avalanche were outshot 39-34, won 41.3% of their face-offs, and also failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon each netted a pair of goals, with MacKinnon also adding an assist. Ross Colton chipped in with a goal, while Mackenzie Blackwood impressed in his Avalanche debut, making 37 saves on 39 shots.

Head-to-head record