How to watch today's Boston Cannons vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Cannons are set to face the Philadelphia Waterdogs to begin a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse action on July 06, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs are opposing the Boston Cannons in their second match of the season and third match against each other in 2024. The Cannons beat the Waterdogs in Philadelphia, however, the Waterdogs are ready to get back at them when they visit Boston.

The Cannons want to protect their home field with a record of 3-2, while the Waterdogs want to move up in the standings with a record of 1-3.

The Waterdogs have scored an average of 11.5 points per game, while the Cannons have scored an average of 11.6 points per game. On defense, they are almost tied. The Waterdogs allow 11.3 points per game, while the Cannons allow 11.4 points per game.

Boston Cannons vs Philadelphia Waterdogs: Date and Start Time

The Boston Cannons and the Philadelphia Waterdogs will meet in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse battle on July 06, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Harvard Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date July 06, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Venue Harvard Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Cannons vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Boston Cannons and the Philadelphia Waterdogs live on ESPN2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Boston Cannons vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Boston Cannons Team News

Matt Campbell's 15 points, 5 one-point goals, and 2 assists in five games have been crucial. His 36% shooting percentage shows his goal-scoring accuracy.

Colin Kirst has made 63 saves along with an average of about 11.4 scores per game in five appearances, showing his reliability under the influence.

Zac Tucci has won 51% of his 86 faceoffs and 25 groundballs in 4 matches, proving his midfield dominance.

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Michael Sowers has led the Philadelphia Waterdogs scoring 16 points in 4 games, with 7 one-point goals with 9 assists. His offensive effect is highlighted by his 27% shot accuracy.

Dillon Ward has made 50 saves having an average of about 11.3 scores in four games, anchoring their defense.

Alec Stathakis won 44% of his 18 faceoffs and had 3 groundballs in his one game.