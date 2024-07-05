How to watch today's Boston Cannons vs California Redwoods Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Boston Cannons and the California Redwoods, as well as start time and team news.

The Boston Cannons are ready to host the California Redwoods to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse action on July 05, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Boston Cannons will face the California Redwoods following their return to Boston. As a result of their last three wins, the Boom Squad wants to take first place in the East. They are only half of the game behind the New York Atlas right now.

The California Redwoods, on the other hand, want to get the first victory of the 2024 season. The Woods have had a terrible season, going 0–3 and having the worst scoring difference in the league (-11). They could lose their spot in the playoffs. A win on the road against the Cannons is important for their chances of making the playoffs again.

Boston Cannons vs California Redwoods: Date and Start Time

The electrifying Premier League Lacrosse battle between the Boston Cannons and the California Redwoods is set to take place on July 05, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Harvard Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Venue Harvard Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Cannons vs California Redwoods Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Boston Cannons and the California Redwoods live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Boston Cannons Team News

Asher Nolting has 16 points, 4 one-point goals, and 12 assists in 4 games on 22% shooting.

Goalkeeper Colin Kirst has featured in four games, saving 53 times and 12 above average.

Zac Tucci has 21 groundballs and 68 faceoff wins (54% success rate) in 3 games.

California Redwoods Team News

Ryder Garnsey has 11 points, 3 one-point goals, and 6 assists in 3 games this season on 18% shooting.

Redwoods goalkeeper Jack Kelly has 3 games and a 48% save percentage including 39 saves and 15 above average.

Redwoods faceoff specialist TD Ierlan has played in three games, winning 80 faceoffs with a 70% success rate and securing 35 groundballs.