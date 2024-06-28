How to watch today's Boston Cannons vs Utah Archers Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Boston Cannons and the Utah Archers, as well as start time and team news.

The Boston Cannons and the Utah Archers are set to face each other to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse action on June 28, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Boston Cannons and Utah Archers have identical records of two wins and one loss.

The Cannons score 12.3 goals per game on average, however, they give up 13 goals per game, which is a slightly higher average. They have scored 37 points in all, 29 of which are from 1-point goals.

However, the Archers have a slightly better offense (averaging 12.7 points per game) and a better defense (allowing only 12 points per game). They have a total of 38 points, alongside 34 being 1-point goals.

Boston Cannons vs Utah Archers: Date and Start Time

The Boston Cannons will take on the Utah Archers in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse battle on June 28, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at TCO Stadium, in Eagan, Minnesota.

Date June 28, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET Venue TCO Stadium Location Eagan, Minnesota

How to watch Boston Cannons vs Utah Archers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Boston Cannons and the Utah Archers live on ESPN+ streaming Platform.

Boston Cannons Team News

Asher Nolting has 13 points with 10 assists, showing his offensive ability.

Colin Kirst has a 53% save rate, 42 saves, and allowed 13 goals against in 3 games.

Zac Tucci has secured 60% out of his 48 faceoffs and gathered 18 groundballs in 2 games.

Utah Archers Team News

Key player Tom Schreiber's 10 points and 6 assists highlight his importance to the offense.

Brett Dobson has 54 saves, a 61% save rate, and 11.6 SAA in 3 games.

Mike Sisselberger has won 57% of his 79 faceoffs and 31 groundballs in 3 games, demonstrating his faceoff domination.