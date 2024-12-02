How to watch today's Canisius Golden Griffins vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Canisius vs Illinois NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-5) aim to end a three-game skid as they host the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Monday, at the Koessler Athletic Center. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Canisius Golden Griffins vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Canisius Golden Griffins vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Canisius Golden Griffins and Illinois Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York.

Date Monday, December 2, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Koessler Athletic Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Canisius Golden Griffins vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Illinois Fighting Illini live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Canisius Golden Griffins vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Canisius Golden Griffins team news & key performers

Graduate student Jaela Johnson remains a key offensive weapon for the Golden Griffins, leading the team with a season-high 19-point outing. She has scored in double figures in four of the past five games and also tops the team charts in assists (23) and three-point shooting percentage (40.6%).

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Macy McGlone has been on fire lately, returning to form with back-to-back standout performances—19 points against Minnesota and 28 against Loyola Chicago. These efforts earned her a second OVC Player of the Week accolade. Kiyley Flowers continues to make her mark defensively, registering four steals in Wednesday's contest. She currently ranks third nationally in total steals (27) and second in steals per game (4.5).