How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings is set to take place on December 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Canadiens' power play is sitting at 22%, which is 14th in the league. The Detroit Red Wings, on the other hand, are just ahead with 24.7%, which is 8th.

Montreal has an ideal 81.1% penalty kill rate, which ranks them 11th in the league. This is in stark contrast to Detroit, which has a league-worst 67.9% kill rate and is ranked 31st.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings will meet in an exciting NHL battle on December 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date December 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Cayden Primeau holds a 2-3-1 record, a 4.70 GAA, and a .836 SV%.

Sam Montembeault comes with a 10–13-2 record including a 2.92 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Nick Suzuki has 32 points, which includes eleven goals and twenty-one assists.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Alex Lyon has a record of 5-4-0, a 2.88 GAA, and a .903 SV%.

Lucas Raymond has 33 points, which includes thirteen goals and twenty assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Simon Edvinsson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Cam Talbot Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

This Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings game may be hotly contested based on the teams' five prior head-to-head records. In the last five games, the Red Wings have taken four of them, including three 5-4 wins in the months of April and December. There was one blowout win for Detroit, a 5-0 win in April 2023, and one close one for the Canadiens, a 3-2 win in the month of November 2023. Both teams have strong offensive players, so this game may be another high-scoring one. However, Detroit's recent success says they might have the edge going into this game.

Date Results Apr 17, 2024 Red Wings 5-4 Canadiens Apr 16, 2024 Red Wings 5-4 Canadiens Dec 03, 2023 Red Wings 5-4 Canadiens Nov 10, 2023 Canadiens 3-2 Red Wings Apr 05, 2023 Red Wings 5-0 Canadiens

