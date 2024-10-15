How to watch today’s Montréal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The Montréal Canadiens are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a thrilling NHL battle on October 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 1-2-1 and the Montréal Canadiens are 2-1-0. Both teams have served very well defensively. Montréal has a great penalty kill rate of 92.3%, which ranks them seventh in the league. Pittsburgh is not far behind at 90%, which ranks them tenth.

The Canadiens are placed 15th overall with a 20% power play conversion rate, while the Penguins have a 22.2% rate, which lands them in 13th place overall.

Montréal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Montréal Canadiens will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on October 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date October 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montréal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channels: SN-PIT, Prime, RDS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Montréal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Montréal Canadiens team news

Nick Suzuki was outstanding for Montréal last season, scoring 33 goals (0.4 each game) with 44 assists (0.5 each game) on 2.3 shots with a 17.8 percent shooting rate. He was one of the team's best with 77 points (0.9 per game).

Cole Caufield contributed 65 points (28 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

Samuel Montembeault was 16-15-9 in 41 games in net. He was 36th in the league with a 3.1 GAA and .903 save percentage, allowing 127 goals.

Montréal Canadiens Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jayden Struble Upper body injury Day-to-Day David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Last season, Sidney Crosby scored 94 points in 82 games and was very important to Pittsburgh's success.

Bryan Rust scored 56 points, by scoring 28 goals and setting up 28 assists.

Tristan Jarry was the goalie who had a 19-25-5 record at the end of the season. He let in 133 goals and made 1,236 saves, giving him a 2.91 goals-against average.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Nedeljkovic Lower body injury Out Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out

Montréal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

Pittsburgh has won their last three encounters against the Montréal Canadiens, indicating a fiercely competitive game based on their recent head-to-head record. The Penguins won their latest contest by a score of 4-1 on February 23, 2024. This came after a close 3-2 win in January as well as a 4-3 victory in December. On the other hand, Montréal had won two close games before, 6-4 in March of 2023 as well as 5-4 in November 2022. Because of this back-and-forth past, this game might be another close one, since both teams are capable of scoring a lot of points. Pittsburgh may have a slight edge because they have been so good lately, but Montréal has proven they can beat the Penguins' defense.

Date Results Feb 23, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Canadiens Jan 28, 2024 Penguins 3-2 Canadiens Dec 14, 2023 Penguins 4-3 Canadiens Mar 15, 2023 Canadiens 6-4 Penguins Nov 13, 2022 Canadiens 5-4 Penguins

