How to watch today’s Montréal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montréal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Montréal Canadiens will host the Seattle Kraken to begin a thrilling NHL battle on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Kraken have lost their last three games.

Montreal has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 3-3-0 record at home. They have been given 37 penalties, which is an average of 4.1 per game and places them eighth across the league.

On the other hand, Seattle has performed well on the road, with a 2-1-0 performance that is tied with Montreal's 4-4-1 total record. The Kraken has had a tough time in games where the other team has fewer penalty minutes, getting 0-3-0 in those games.

The first time these two teams will encounter each other this season will be on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montréal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montréal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Montréal Canadiens will take on the Seattle Kraken in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montréal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN2, RDS, KHN, KONG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Montréal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken team news

Montréal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a 3-3-0 record, a 2.94 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.

Cayden Primeau has had a rougher season with a 1-1-1 record, a 3.89 GAA, along with an .881 save percentage.

Forward Nick Suzuki is a star on offense, scoring three goals and setting up 8 assists for a total of 11 points.

Montréal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Juraj Slafkovsky Shoulder injury Day-to-Day Justin Barron Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has a 3-1-1 record, a 2.95 goals-against average, along with a .910 save percentage.

Philipp Grubauer has had a tough start to the season. He is 1-3-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average along with an .881 save percentage.

Jared McCann, a forward, has scored 12 points for Seattle, including 5 goals and 7 assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

Montréal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

Based on the last five games, the Canadiens have a better record against the Kraken. They have won three of the last five games, including a big 5-1 win on March 25, 2024. The fact that the Canadiens have scored four or more goals in three games against the Kraken says that they might have an offensive edge. Seattle, on the other hand, proved they can fight by winning two of those five games, which includes a 4-0 shutout on the 10th of January in 2023. This shows that when their defensive line and goalie are on, they can keep Montreal from scoring. This game could be close since Montreal has been better lately and Seattle is better on the road. However, if Montreal gets the offensive power they've shown in previous games, the Canadiens might win again.

Date Results Mar 25, 2024 Canadiens 5-1 Kraken Dec 05, 2023 Canadiens 4-2 Kraken Jan 10, 2023 Kraken 4-0 Canadiens Dec 07, 2022 Canadiens 4-2 Kraken Mar 13, 2022 Kraken 4-3 Canadiens

