How to watch today’s Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL action between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks is set to take place on December 09, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Ducks will try to make it three straight wins on the road.

Montreal has a 10-14-3 record overall and a 7-6-2 performance at home going into the game. When the Canadiens take more fouls than their opponents, they have a 5-7-2 record, which means they are not performing well.

However, Anaheim has an outstanding 5-3-2 performance on the road as well as a 10-12-3 record altogether. The Ducks have performed great when they score three or more goals. They are 9-0-1 in those games.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks will meet in an electrifying NHL battle on December 09, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date December 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Prime, RDS, Victory+

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Lane Hutson has 16 assists this season, which is the most on the Canadiens.

Cole Caufield has been effective over the previous ten games, scoring five goals and setting up seven assists.

Montreal Canadiens Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

This season, Frank Vatrano has helped the Ducks score six goals and set up six assists.

Cutter Gauthier has scored three goals and set up three assists in the last ten games.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Leo Carlsson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Robby Fabbri Knee injury Out

Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Montreal Canadiens have won two of the last five games between the Ducks and the Canadiens. This includes a strong 5-0 win against the Ducks in February 2024 and a 4-3 win in November 2023 when the teams faced each other in person. With two victories in that stretch, the Ducks showed that they can fight. Their two wins were a 5-2 triumph in December of 2022 and an intense 5-4 win in January 2022. From these scores, it looks like it will be a tough game. Recent good action by Montreal makes them look like they might have an advantage, but Anaheim is dangerous because they can score goals, especially when they score three or more. The result could depend on how well Montreal manages the game and stays out of trouble since the Ducks do best when the score is high.