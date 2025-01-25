How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to battle with the New Jersey Devils to start a thrilling NHL action on January 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Devils have a strong power play, placed 2nd within the league at 28.9%. In contrast, the Canadiens' power play is weaker, sitting at 19th place with a success rate of 20.4%.

Both teams have strong penalty-killing abilities. New Jersey is placed 7th with a success rate of 82.5%, and Montreal is just behind in 10th spot at 81.5%.

In face-offs, the Devils have a small advantage with 50.5% (17th place), while the Canadiens have 49.6% (21st place).

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

Date January 25, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a record of 17 wins, 17 losses, and 3 ties this season. He has an average of 2.99 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .899, and has achieved three shutouts.

Nick Suzuki leads the group with 47 points ( fourteen goals, 33 assists).

Cole Caufield brings great skill with 24 goals, with seven from power plays, and he has taken an amazing 143 shots on goal.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Heineman Upper body injury Out David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Jake Allen has a record of 6 wins, 8 losses, and 1 tie. He has an average of 2.66 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .904, and two shutouts.

Jack Hughes leads the team with 56 points, which include 18 goals and 38 assists.

Nico Hischier has an incredible 138 shots on goal and 23 goals, which includes nine during the power play.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jacob Markstrom Lower body injury Out Erik Haula Ankle injury Out

Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

In their last five matchups, the New Jersey Devils won three times while the Montreal Canadiens won two. It has been a close competition. The Devils have shown strong offense in their recent wins, getting 5 goals in both its latest game on November 8th, 2024 (5-3) and on the 25th of October 2023 (5-2). The Canadiens proved their strength by defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on the 25th of September 2024 and also won a close game 3-2 on the 18th of January 2024. Both teams can win close games or win by a big margin. This meeting will likely depend on the Devils' strong offense and how well they perform on power plays against Montreal's reliable goaltending as well as penalty kill. Look for a quick game where the special teams and guys such as Jack Hughes along with Nick Suzuki can make a big difference.

Date Results Nov 08, 2024 Devils 5-3 Canadiens Sep 25, 2024 Canadiens 3-0 Devils Feb 25, 2024 Devils 4-3 Canadiens Jan 18, 2024 Canadiens 3-2 Devils Oct 25, 2023 Devils 5-2 Canadiens

