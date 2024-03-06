Canada Women vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch W Gold Cup semi-final

How to watch the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup match between Canada Women and USWNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada Women come face to face against neighbours United States women's national team (USWNT) in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday.

The Canucks had to toil through extra time against Costa Rica to get here, as Evelyn Viens scored a 104th-minute winner.

Meanwhile, the Stars and Stripes cruised past Colombia with a 3-0 scoreline in their quarter-final tie, with Lindsey Horan, Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw on the scoresheet.

Article continues below

The winner between Canada and USWNT will advance to the first-ever Concacaf W Gold Cup final on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada Women vs USWNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup match between Canada Women and USWNT will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET on Wednesday, March 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

Canada boss Bev Priestman will be looking forward to another crucial performance from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, while Adriana Leon features in attack after bagging five goals in the tournament.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Buchanan, Gilles, J. Rose; Carle, Quinn, Fleming, Lawrence; Huitema, Lacasse, Leon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: St-Georges, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Lawrence, J. Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Alidou, Awujo, Fleming, Smith Forwards: D. Rose, Huitema, Viens, Prince, Leon, Lacasse, Larisey

USWNT team news

After their goals against Columbia, Shaw took her tally to three goals in the tournament, while Horan and Nighswonger have a couple each to their name.

Just like her counterpart, USWNT interim manager Twila Kilgore would name an unchanged line-up for the showdown.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Nighswonger, Davidson, Girma, Fox; Coffey, Shaw, Horan, Rodman, Albert; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Naeher, Campbell Defenders: Dahlkemper, Nighswonger, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, Fox Midfielders: Horan, Moultrie, Sonnett, Albert, Lavelle, Coffey Forwards: Williams, Morgan, Shaw, Purce, Smith, Rodman

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Canada Women and USWNT across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 16, 2023 United States 2-0 Canada SheBelieves Cup July 18, 2022 United States 1-0 Canada CONCACAF Women's World Cup Qualifiers August 2, 2021 United States 0-1 Canada Olympics Women February 18, 2021 United States 1-0 Canada SheBelieves Cup February 9, 2020 Canada 0-3 United States CONCACAF Women's Olympics Qualifiers

Useful links