Canada Women vs New Zealand Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Canada Women and New Zealand Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending their Olympics title, Canada Women are set to take on New Zealand Women in their opening game from Group A at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Thursday.

The cluster includes Colombia and hosts France, with only the top two from each group and two best third-placed teams from the group stage to advance to the knockouts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada Women vs New Zealand Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 am PT / 11 am ET Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Canada Women and New Zealand Women will be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Thursday, July 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada Women vs New Zealand Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Canada Women and New Zealand Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

Manager Bev Priestman will miss Sydney Collins as the defender sustained a fracture to her leg during training, so Gabrielle Carle has been pulled up from the reserves as Collins' replacement.

Lysianne Proulx, Sheline Zadorsky, Desiree Scott and Deanne Rose are the alternate options in case of any other injuries.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Awujo, Fleming, Riviere; Huitema, Lacasse, Leon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo Defenders: Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming Forwards: Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky

New Zealand Women team news

Football Ferns boss Michael Mayne has named 10 players who will be eyeing their Olympics debut, with Milly Clegg, Macy Fraser and Katie Kitching among them.

Meanwhile, Katie Bowen, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley and Rebekah Stott account for the experienced campaigners in the squad, while Claudi Bunge, Annalie Longo and Murphy Sheaff are listed as the alternate options.

New Zealand Women possible XI: Leat; Bott, Bowen, Stott, Riley; Green, Steinmetz, Taylor, Kitching; Clegg, Hand.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Leat Defenders: Barry, Bott, Bowen, Green, Moore, Foster, Stott, Taylor Midfielders: Fraser, Jale, Kitching, Steinmetz Forwards: Clegg, Hand, Rennie, Riley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Canada Women and New Zealand Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 26, 2021 Canada 1-0 New Zealand Friendlies Women October 23, 2021 Canada 5-1 New Zealand Friendlies Women November 10, 2019 Canada 3-0 New Zealand Yongchuan Tournament June 15, 2019 Canada 2-0 New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup June 11, 2015 Canada 0-0 New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup

