Copa America
Inter&Co Stadium
Anselm Noronha

Canada vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaCanadaChileCanada vs Chile

How to watch the Copa America match between Canada and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada are seeking a spot in the Copa America 2024 knockouts as they face Chile in the final group game at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday.

Despite kicking off their run with a 2-0 loss to Argentina, the tournament debutants have the edge following a 1-0 win over Peru last time out.

Meanwhile, coming off a 1-0 loss to Argentina, La Roja aim for their first win in this edition of the tournament. Ricardo Gareca's side played out a goalless draw with Peru in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada vs Chile kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 29, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Venue:Inter&Co Stadium

The Copa America match between Canada and Chile will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, June 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America match between Canada and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, FS2 (Fox Sports 2), ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Second-half substitutes in the Peru win, Kamal Miller, Jonathan Osorio and Tajon Buchanan could continue in place of Derek Cornelius, Ismael Kone and Liam Millar.

With Richie Laryea at left-back, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies should be able to play a bit further up on the left side, while Jonathan David supports Cyle Larin in attack.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Buchanan, David, Davies; Larin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, St Clair, McGill
Defenders:Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert
Midfielders:Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere
Forwards:Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Chile team news

Gareca would be tempted to deploy Ben Brereton Diaz in place of either Eduardo Vargas or Victor Davila alongside Alexis Sanchez and Dario Osorio in the offensive half of the midfield.

Sanchez, Davila and Erick Pulgar are all a booking away from a one-match ban. However, Pulgar should continue alongside either Rodrigo Echeverria or Marcelino Nunez in holding midfield.

Eduardo Vargas is the main threat upfront.

Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Osorio, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz; Vargas.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bravo, Arias, Cortes
Defenders:Suazo, Maripan, Isla, Diaz, Galdames, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Kuscevic, Fernandez
Midfielders:Nunez, Pulgar, Osorio, Valdes, Pavez, Echeverria, Perez
Forwards:Davila, Sanchez, Vargas, Zavala, Bolados, Guerrero, Brereton Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Canada and Chile across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 11, 1995Chile 2-0 CanadaInternational Friendly
May 28, 1995Canada 1-2 ChileCanada Cup
May 25, 1988Canada 1-0 ChileStanley Matthews Cup
August 13, 1987Canada 2-2 ChilePan American Games
July 25, 1984Canada 0-0 ChileInternational Friendly

Useful links

