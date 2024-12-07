How to watch today's California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California vs Stanford NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The California Golden Bears (6-2) welcome the Stanford Cardinal (7-2) to their home court as they look to extend their streak to six consecutive home victories.

The Stanford Cardinal ended their two-game losing streak last Tuesday. Following a 78-71 setback to Grand Canyon and a surprising 97-90 home defeat at the hands of Cal Poly, the Cardinal bounced back with a convincing 77-63 victory over Utah Valley.

Meanwhile, the California Golden Bears saw their four-game winning run come to an end on Tuesday. After notching wins over USC (71-66), Air Force (78-69), Sacramento State (83-77), and Mercyhurst (81-55), the Golden Bears fell short in a high-scoring 98-93 road loss to Missouri.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California, United States.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Haas Pavilion Location Berkeley, California

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinals live on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

California Golden Bears team news & key performers

On offense, California is putting up an average of 81.5 points per game, placing them 76th nationally. Defensively, they concede 74.5 points per outing, ranking 259th. The Golden Bears are efficient shooters, hitting 48.2% from the field (62nd) and 36.9% from three-point range (74th). They also make 73% of their free throws (127th) and average 35.3 rebounds per game (157th).

Andrej Stojakovic has been the go-to player for California, leading the team with 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Jovan Blasksher has also been a key contributor, adding 15.6 points and dishing out a team-best 4 assists per contest.

Stanford Cardinals team news & key performers

Stanford's offense averages 79.2 points per game, ranking 115th in the nation. On defense, they allow 68.2 points per game, which is 117th. The Cardinal have struggled somewhat with shooting efficiency, converting 44.2% of their field goals (215th) and 31.1% of their three-point attempts (276th). They fare better from the free-throw line, shooting 73.8% (105th), and they average 37.4 rebounds per game (147th).

Maxime Raynaud is the centerpiece of Stanford's game, leading the team with 22.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest. Jaylen Blakes complements him well, averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-high 5.4 assists per game.