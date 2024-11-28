How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU vs Ole Miss NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The BYU Cougars (5-0) are set to take on the 23rd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) on Thursday in the opening round of the Rady Children’s Invitational at LionTree Arena in San Diego.

BYU has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 91.0 points per game, which ranks 9th nationally. On the defensive side, they’re limiting opponents to just 59.8 points per game, the 19th-best mark in the nation. The Cougars are efficient shooters, hitting 57.1% of their shots from the field (11th) and connecting on 35.8% of their attempts from beyond the arc (121st). Defensively, they’re holding teams to 39.9% shooting overall (86th), but opponents have had more success from long range, shooting 35.8% (298th).

Ole Miss enters the matchup scoring 80.8 points per game (106th) while allowing 63.0 points per game (41st). The Rebels shoot 44.2% from the field (220th) and 35.9% from three-point range (110th). Defensively, Ole Miss holds opponents to 41.9% shooting from the floor (164th) and 34.2% from beyond the arc (242nd).

BYU Cougars vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue LionTree Arena Location San Diego, California

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the BYU Cougars and Ole Miss Rebels live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to BYU Cougars vs Ole Miss Rebels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

Egor Demin leads the charge for BYU, averaging 15.2 points per game. He also dishes out a team-best 7.2 assists per contest and grabs 2.4 steals per game, making him a key two-way player. Richie Saunders contributes 13.6 points per game, and BYU boasts three additional players scoring in double figures. On the boards, Keba Kieta dominates with an average of 10.2 rebounds per game. Kanon Catchings protects the paint, averaging 1.4 blocks per game.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

For Ole Miss, Sean Pedulla is the top scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game, followed by Jaylen Murray with 12.2 points per contest. Murray also leads the Rebels in assists with 4.0 per game. The team has two more players averaging double figures in scoring. Malik Dia anchors the boards, pulling down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Matthew Murrell is a defensive standout with 3.0 steals per game. Dia also adds rim protection with 0.8 blocks per contest.

Ole Miss will be monitoring the status of Dre Davis, who is questionable with an undisclosed issue, while TJ Caldwell has been ruled out for the season with a redshirt.