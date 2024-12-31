How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs Arizona State Sun Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU vs Arizona State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to visit Utah on New Year’s Eve for their Big 12 opener against the Brigham Young Cougars, as both teams embark on their inaugural seasons in the conference.

The Cougars enter the matchup with a 9-2 record over their first 11 games, highlighted by victories over Wyoming, NC State, and Fresno State. Their only setbacks came against No. 23 Ole Miss and Providence. This game marks a significant milestone for BYU, as they transition to competing in the Big 12.

Similarly, the Sun Devils are off to a strong 9-2 start, their best since beginning 12-0 under head coach Bobby Hurley during the 2017-18 season. With hopes of securing an NCAA Tournament berth after narrowly missing out last year, Arizona State is looking to make an immediate impact in its new conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU Cougars vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Date and tip-off time

The BYU Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Marriott Center in Provo, UT.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Marriott Center Location Provo, UT

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Arizona State Sun Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the BYU Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to BYU Cougars vs Arizona State Sun Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

The Cougars, meanwhile, cruised to a commanding victory over Florida A&M in their last outing before the holiday break. BYU jumped out to a dominant 50-21 lead at halftime and never looked back. They shot 54% from the field and an impressive 44% from beyond the arc, outrebounding A&M 45-25. Kanon Catching led the charge with 21 points, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. The Cougars had five players in double figures, with Dawson Baker chipping in 11 points off the bench. BYU’s sharp shooting was on full display as they sank 15 three-pointers in the lopsided affair.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news & key performers

In their recent win over UMass, the Sun Devils were powered by their formidable frontcourt duo. Jayden Quaintance posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Basheer Jihad contributed 20 points and eight rebounds. Guard Alston Mason had a well-rounded performance, tallying 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds, and BJ Freeman added 11 points, five assists, and four boards. Arizona State shot 45% from the field and dominated the glass, outrebounding UMass 44-33. The Sun Devils seized control in the second half, connecting on 54% of their shots after the break.