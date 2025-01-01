How to watch today's Butler Bulldogs vs Villanova Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Butler vs Villanova NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Big East tips off the New Year with a showdown between the Villanova Wildcats (8-5) and the Butler Bulldogs (7-6).

The Wildcats started the season with an inconsistent 3-4 record, taking losses to Columbia, Saint Joseph’s, Virginia, and Maryland. Their victories during that stretch came against Lafayette, NJIT, and Pennsylvania. Since then, Villanova has turned a corner, going 5-1 with wins over Rider, Cincinnati, Temple, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Seton Hall before falling to Creighton in their last outing.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs began the season strong, boasting a 7-1 record across their first eight games, with their only loss coming in a nail-biter against Austin Peay, 68-66. During that time, Butler picked up wins against Missouri State, Western Michigan, SMU, Merrimack, Northwestern, Mississippi State, and Eastern Illinois. However, the Bulldogs have hit a rough patch, losing five straight to Houston, North Dakota State, Wisconsin, Marquette, and UConn. Another loss here would bring them back to an even .500 record.

Butler Bulldogs vs Villanova Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Butler Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs Villanova Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

In Butler's latest game, Andre Screen stood out with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to UConn. The 7ft1in, 260-pound center anchors the Bulldogs' defense, averaging 1.6 blocks per game. His performance against UConn marked his first double-double of the season, and he’s putting up 6.9 PPG and 6.2 RPG overall.

Jahmyl Telfort, the team's leading scorer, averages 15.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 3.4 APG. The 6ft7in forward had a tough shooting night against UConn, going just 3-for-12 for seven points. However, he showcased his potential with a 16-point, 10-rebound game against Marquette. Another key contributor is Pierre Brooks, a 6ft6in forward averaging 15.0 PPG and 4.6 RPG. Brooks is a perimeter threat, knocking down 24 three-pointers at a 38.1% clip from long range.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Eric Dixon has been the star for Villanova, putting up 27 points in the loss to Creighton. The 6ft8in, 265-pound forward is leading the nation in scoring with an impressive 25.8 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds per game. A Villanova lifer, Dixon has elevated his game this season after averaging 16.6 PPG last year. He's also a deep-threat, hitting 39 triples while shooting a blazing 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Complementing Dixon is Wooga Poplar, a 6ft5in athletic guard who transferred from Miami after a deep tournament run. Poplar averages 13.2 PPG and 6.6 RPG and brings a hometown connection as a Philadelphia native. Jhamir Brickus rounds out the double-digit scorers for Villanova, contributing 11.5 PPG and leading the team with 5.6 assists per game. The 5ft11in point guard has been a steady playmaker for the Wildcats.