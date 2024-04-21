How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as the start time and team news.

The budding rivalry between the Eastern Conference's third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (49-33) and the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (47-35) is set to blossom into full bloom when the NBA Playoffs get underway, with Game 1 to come at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

After an underwhelming early exit in the 2023 playoffs, where they went down against the 8th-seed Miami Heat in the first round, the Bucks were desperate to bounce back stronger and made some significant moves during the offseason, including the addition of Damian Lillard to the a core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.

As a result, the hosts underwent a transformation that propelled them to the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 49-33 record in 2023-24. Having said that, Milwaukee enter the postseason under unforeseen circumstances. The Bucks closed the year with eight losses in 11 games, and star Antetokounmpo's fitness is a major worry.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a surprise force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference alongside the Orlando Magic. With a solid 47-35 record, securing the 6th seed, they will back themselves to present a formidable challenge to the Bucks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Pacers game today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date & Tip-off Time

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face off in a highly anticipated NBA Playoff series Game 1 on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Date Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Arena Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Bucks vs. Pacers game will air on TNT. The game can also be streamed on Max. To stream the game, Max is the best streaming service for basketball fans.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month ($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Team News & Key Performers

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' playoff push will begin without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the final three games of the regular season after pulling up a calf strain and could well sit out his team's entire first-round series on the sidelines. In the Greek freak's absence, sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis probably slides in as his understudy.

Given the fact that Giannis scored a total of 211 points across the five regular season games against the Pacers, including 54 and 64 point stat lines, his absence could be devastating for the Bucks this postseason, and it would be a colossal shame to see them bow out before he is healthy enough to return.

The Bucks will therefore need to lean on Damian Lillard and their supporting cast if they plan to advance to the second round. However, Lillard himself is not quite at 100 percent health and is currently dealing with a niggling groin issue, has appeared on Milwaukee's injury report this week as day-to-day, but a few days of rest should have him ready to go in time for Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks possible starting lineup: Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will be without the services of Ben Mathurin for the remainder of the season, further complicating their playoff aspirations. Outside of Mathurin, Indiana's injury report was pretty clean for their final regular season game. Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith were questionable but both played, while reserve forward Isaiah Jackson was also questionable but available, ending up with a DNP-CD.

The Indiana Pacers have been scoring at will this season, playing with a fast-paced intensity and boasting a roster full of talented shooters. Tyrese Haliburton often leads the way, but both Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner are more than capable of having a big night against Milwaukee.

Averaging an impressive 20.1 PPG, 10.9 APG, and 3.9 RPG in 69 appearances, Haliburton's playmaking ability and scoring prowess have been instrumental in the Pacers' success, albeit his output has dipped slightly after the All-Star break, coinciding with a drop in offensive output for the team.

Additionally, Siakam, acquired at the trade deadline, has provided a significant boost to the Pacers' lineup, with a stellar average of 21.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.7 APG in 41 appearances for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers possible starting lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Head-to-Head Records

The Bucks and Pacers met five times during the 2023-24 regular season. (The divisional foes had an additional meeting in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament.) Indiana won the season series 4-1. Here are the results of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers in recent matchups: