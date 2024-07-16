How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League action on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
The Clippers maintain a minor advantage in terms of points per game, with an average of 87.5 compared with the Bucks' 85.
The Clippers have 18 assists per game, which is a little more than the Bucks' 17.
Additionally, the Bucks are more busy on defense, with an average of 8.5 steals per game in comparison to the Clippers' 6.5.
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers is set to take place on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 16, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Team News
Milwaukee Bucks Team News
Ibou Badji has created a big difference on defense, blocking an average of 1.5 shots per game.
Ryan Rollins averages 4.5 assists each game as a star player.
Star player MarJon Beauchamp leads the squad with eight rebounds in addition to 20.5 points per game.
LA Clippers Team News
Kobe Brown has helped on defense by blocking the ball an average of 0.5 times per game.
RayJ Dennis served as a great teammate, giving out 5.5 assists per game and Jordan Miller is the team's best scorer, scoring a remarkable 28.5 points per game.
Moussa Diabate, on the other hand, has been great on the boards, getting seven rebounds per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Mar 11, 2024
|Clippers 117-124 Bucks
|Mar 05, 2024
|Bucks 113-106 Clippers
|Feb 11, 2023
|Clippers 106-119 Bucks
|Feb 03, 2023
|Bucks 106-105 Clippers
|Apr 02, 2022
|Bucks 119-153 Clippers