How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League action on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Clippers maintain a minor advantage in terms of points per game, with an average of 87.5 compared with the Bucks' 85.

The Clippers have 18 assists per game, which is a little more than the Bucks' 17.

Additionally, the Bucks are more busy on defense, with an average of 8.5 steals per game in comparison to the Clippers' 6.5.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers is set to take place on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Team News

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Ibou Badji has created a big difference on defense, blocking an average of 1.5 shots per game.

Ryan Rollins averages 4.5 assists each game as a star player.

Star player MarJon Beauchamp leads the squad with eight rebounds in addition to 20.5 points per game.

LA Clippers Team News

Kobe Brown has helped on defense by blocking the ball an average of 0.5 times per game.

RayJ Dennis served as a great teammate, giving out 5.5 assists per game and Jordan Miller is the team's best scorer, scoring a remarkable 28.5 points per game.

Moussa Diabate, on the other hand, has been great on the boards, getting seven rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers in NBA matchups: