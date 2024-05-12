How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.

The Boston Bruins will look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday evening at the TD Garden.

After dropping the series opener, the Panthers have won their last two games against the Bruins, including a comfortable 6-2 win in Game 3 at home on Friday. They have all the momentum and will look to take a commanding series lead while the Bruins hope to even up the series.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, May 12, 2024 Time 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The game will begin at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers live on TBS. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Team News & Key Leaders

Boston Bruins

LW Danton Heinen (undisclosed) missed his fifth successive game on Friday and his status remains questionable. Defenseman Andrew Peeke remains out with a finger injury. LW Brad Marchand left Friday's game early after being hit and has been listed as day-to-day.

Boston's offense has gone stale of late but the defense, which conceded only 12 goals in the First Round, has been all over the place, allowing 12 goals in the last two games. Goalie Jeremy Swayman has struggled in between the pipes and gave up five goals on 37 Florida shots on net in the loss.

Florida Panthers

Florida have reported no injuries that will affect Sunday's game. Center Sam Bennett returned from a four-game absence due to injury and assisted a goal in Game 3. The Panthers' offense is clicking, scoring six goals in three of their previous four playoff games.

Head-to-Head Record