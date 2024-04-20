How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the start time and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, 102 points) and Boston Bruins (47-20-15, 109 points) meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2019.

This battle between two Atlantic Division rivals has all the hallmarks of a classic. Both sides come into it burdened by pressure and expectation, both score goals for fun and there's no love lost here.

The Leafs finished the regular season with a record of 46-26-10 and hope to make the first steps toward snapping a 56-year Stanley Cup drought. They take on a Bruins side that once again flirted with winning the President's Trophy for most points in the league before wrapping up the season in lacklustre fashion and settling for 2nd place in the Atlantic Division at 47-20-15.

How to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Boston Bruins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts, USA

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs online - TV Channels and Live Streams

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs live on TBS and truTV. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Team News & Key Leaders

Boston Bruins

RW Justin Brazeau and D Derek Forbort have been ruled out by the Boston Bruins, while D Brandon Carlo has been designated as day-to-day.

David Pastrnak put together another MVP-caliber season with 109 points (47 goals, 62 assists) in 81 games. LW/RW Jake DeBrusk has been inconsistent in 2023-24, ending the regular season with only one goal in his last 11 games.

The Bruins have adjusted to life without their top two centers and again feature a defense led by a two-goalie system of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Goaltending will be a huge storyline for the Bruins all playoffs, and the decision on which player to start in Game 1 will be tough for head coach Jim Montgomery and his staff. On the face of it, Ullmark deserves to be the Game 1 starter. He's had the second-best save percentage (.935) and GAA (1.90) of any goalie since the March 8 trade deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have several players listed as day-to-day/game-time decisions heading into Game 1, including C Bobby McMann (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hand) and Matt Murray (hip).

Auston Matthews leads the league with 69 goals this season, 12 more than his closest competitor, while his 51 even-strength goals are the most by any player since the 1992-93 campaign. He has also provided 38 assists for a career-high tally of 107 points. The superstar center is closing the regular season red-hot with goals in eight of his last nine games.

The Leafs have many other high-end offensive players, but Matthews is their engine. LW Tyler Bertuzzi started the season slow but finished it strong with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in his last 25 games.

Goaltending is the weakest area of this Leafs roster and it hasn't looked good lately. Ilya Samsonov is expected to start the Leafs' first game, but his leash is unlikely to be long. He has largely disappointed this season with a .890 save percentage and a 3.13 GAA in 40 games.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the fourth postseason meeting between the two sides since 2013. The Bruins have won all three and overpowered Toronto during the regular season, clinching home ice for the first-round matchup. Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL matchups: