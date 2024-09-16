This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers Getty images
Watch Brewers vs Phillies live on FuboTV
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers (86-63) on Monday in MLB action at American Family Field.

Watch Brewers vs Phillies with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

The hosts claimed series victories over both the Giants and Diamondbacks (with an opportunity to sweep Arizona on Sunday), the Brewers now face another formidable challenger, the Phillies, starting Monday in Milwaukee. With this series, the Brewers can lock down the NL Central title in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, over the weekend, the Phillies faced off against the New York Mets. After splitting the first two games, Philadelphia secured a 2-1 walk-off victory in Sunday's rubber match, scoring both of their runs in the final two innings. Christopher Sanchez pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run as the starter.

For Monday's game, the Phillies will start Ranger Suarez. Suarez enters the matchup with a 12-6 record and a 3.05 ERA over 24 starts this season. Over his career, Suarez holds a 41-27 record with a 3.33 ERA in 158 appearances, including 90 starts.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Brewers vs. Phillies game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies will take place on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Date:Monday, September 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time:7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
Venue:American Family Field
Location:Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, NBCSP

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Brewers vs Phillies on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Milwaukee Brewers

Willson Contreras tops the team with a .280 batting average, while Willy Adames has been the power leader, smashing 32 home runs and driving in 109 runs, leading the team in both categories.

Adames ranks 11th in homers and second in RBIs across all major league hitters. Jackson Chourio is batting .276, contributing 28 doubles, three triples, 21 homers, and 37 walks. Meanwhile, Brice Turang holds a .259 average, tallying 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and drawing 47 walks.

Brewers injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
J. Bukauskas60-Day Injured ListLat
B. Woodruff60-Day Injured ListElbow
W. Miley60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. Yelich60-Day Injured ListBack
R. Zastryzny60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. Quero60-Day Injured ListShoulder
O. Dunn60-Day Injured ListBack
R. Gasser60-Day Injured ListFlexor

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper excels at reaching base, leading the Phillies with a .376 on-base percentage and 146 hits this season. Kyle Schwarber has been the power hitter for Philadelphia, leading the team with 35 home runs and 95 RBIs. Alec Bohm is hitting .290, racking up 44 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, and 38 walks. Meanwhile, Trea Turner boasts the team’s best batting average, hitting .294.

Phillies injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
S. Turnbull60-Day Injured ListBack
L. Ortiz60-Day Injured ListAnkle
A. Hays10-Day Injured ListKidney Infection
R. Castro60-Day Injured ListThumb
E. Sosa10-Day Injured ListBack

Brewers vs Phillies Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)A. Civale
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)R. Suarez
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateTuesday, September 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)C. Rea
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Z. Wheeler
TV ChannelTBS
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, September 18, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)F. Peralta
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)A. Nola
TV ChannelMLBN, MLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB:

DateMatchCompetition
03/31/24Miami Marlins 7-9 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/30/24Miami Marlins 3-9 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/29/24Miami Marlins 2-7 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/28/24Miami Marlins 5-6 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
10/02/23Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Miami MarlinsMLB
Advertisement