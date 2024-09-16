How to watch today's Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers (86-63) on Monday in MLB action at American Family Field.
The hosts claimed series victories over both the Giants and Diamondbacks (with an opportunity to sweep Arizona on Sunday), the Brewers now face another formidable challenger, the Phillies, starting Monday in Milwaukee. With this series, the Brewers can lock down the NL Central title in front of their home crowd.
On the other hand, over the weekend, the Phillies faced off against the New York Mets. After splitting the first two games, Philadelphia secured a 2-1 walk-off victory in Sunday's rubber match, scoring both of their runs in the final two innings. Christopher Sanchez pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run as the starter.
For Monday's game, the Phillies will start Ranger Suarez. Suarez enters the matchup with a 12-6 record and a 3.05 ERA over 24 starts this season. Over his career, Suarez holds a 41-27 record with a 3.33 ERA in 158 appearances, including 90 starts.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Brewers vs. Phillies game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies will take place on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.
|Date:
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time:
|7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
|Venue:
|American Family Field
|Location:
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies online - TV Channels and Live Streams
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSWI, NBCSP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies Team News
Milwaukee Brewers
Willson Contreras tops the team with a .280 batting average, while Willy Adames has been the power leader, smashing 32 home runs and driving in 109 runs, leading the team in both categories.
Adames ranks 11th in homers and second in RBIs across all major league hitters. Jackson Chourio is batting .276, contributing 28 doubles, three triples, 21 homers, and 37 walks. Meanwhile, Brice Turang holds a .259 average, tallying 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and drawing 47 walks.
Brewers injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|J. Bukauskas
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|B. Woodruff
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|W. Miley
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Yelich
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|R. Zastryzny
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Quero
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|O. Dunn
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|R. Gasser
|60-Day Injured List
|Flexor
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper excels at reaching base, leading the Phillies with a .376 on-base percentage and 146 hits this season. Kyle Schwarber has been the power hitter for Philadelphia, leading the team with 35 home runs and 95 RBIs. Alec Bohm is hitting .290, racking up 44 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, and 38 walks. Meanwhile, Trea Turner boasts the team’s best batting average, hitting .294.
Phillies injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Turnbull
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|L. Ortiz
|60-Day Injured List
|Ankle
|A. Hays
|10-Day Injured List
|Kidney Infection
|R. Castro
|60-Day Injured List
|Thumb
|E. Sosa
|10-Day Injured List
|Back
Brewers vs Phillies Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|A. Civale
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|R. Suarez
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|C. Rea
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Z. Wheeler
|TV Channel
|TBS
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 18, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|F. Peralta
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|A. Nola
|TV Channel
|MLBN, MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB:
