How to watch today's Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers (86-63) on Monday in MLB action at American Family Field.

The hosts claimed series victories over both the Giants and Diamondbacks (with an opportunity to sweep Arizona on Sunday), the Brewers now face another formidable challenger, the Phillies, starting Monday in Milwaukee. With this series, the Brewers can lock down the NL Central title in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, over the weekend, the Phillies faced off against the New York Mets. After splitting the first two games, Philadelphia secured a 2-1 walk-off victory in Sunday's rubber match, scoring both of their runs in the final two innings. Christopher Sanchez pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run as the starter.

For Monday's game, the Phillies will start Ranger Suarez. Suarez enters the matchup with a 12-6 record and a 3.05 ERA over 24 starts this season. Over his career, Suarez holds a 41-27 record with a 3.33 ERA in 158 appearances, including 90 starts.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Brewers vs. Phillies game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT Venue: American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, NBCSP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Milwaukee Brewers

Willson Contreras tops the team with a .280 batting average, while Willy Adames has been the power leader, smashing 32 home runs and driving in 109 runs, leading the team in both categories.

Adames ranks 11th in homers and second in RBIs across all major league hitters. Jackson Chourio is batting .276, contributing 28 doubles, three triples, 21 homers, and 37 walks. Meanwhile, Brice Turang holds a .259 average, tallying 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and drawing 47 walks.

Brewers injury report

Player Game Status Injuries J. Bukauskas 60-Day Injured List Lat B. Woodruff 60-Day Injured List Elbow W. Miley 60-Day Injured List Elbow C. Yelich 60-Day Injured List Back R. Zastryzny 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Quero 60-Day Injured List Shoulder O. Dunn 60-Day Injured List Back R. Gasser 60-Day Injured List Flexor

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper excels at reaching base, leading the Phillies with a .376 on-base percentage and 146 hits this season. Kyle Schwarber has been the power hitter for Philadelphia, leading the team with 35 home runs and 95 RBIs. Alec Bohm is hitting .290, racking up 44 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, and 38 walks. Meanwhile, Trea Turner boasts the team’s best batting average, hitting .294.

Phillies injury report

Player Game Status Injuries S. Turnbull 60-Day Injured List Back L. Ortiz 60-Day Injured List Ankle A. Hays 10-Day Injured List Kidney Infection R. Castro 60-Day Injured List Thumb E. Sosa 10-Day Injured List Back

Brewers vs Phillies Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) A. Civale Starting Pitcher (Phillies) R. Suarez TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) C. Rea Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Z. Wheeler TV Channel TBS Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 18, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) F. Peralta Starting Pitcher (Phillies) A. Nola TV Channel MLBN, MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB: