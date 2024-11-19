How to watch today's Brazil vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will be looking to return to winning ways in their World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) campaign when they face Uruguay at Arena Fonte Nova on Tuesday.

Selecao were last held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela last time out, while Uruguay will aim to extend their stay at second spot until next year after La Celeste previously recorded a 3-2 win over Colombia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know



Brazil vs Uruguay kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Uruguay will be played at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brazil team news

Defender Vanderson will be suspended for the tie, while Guilherme Arana joins Alisson Becker, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in the treatment room.

Brazil boss Dorival Junior is likely to hand Igor Jesus another start, alongside Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Savinho in the final third, while Danilo is in line to replace Vanderson in the XI.

Uruguay team news

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa is likely to introduce Manuel Ugarte in the XI against Brazil.

The lineup would otherwise largely remain unchanged, with Darwin Nunez spearheading the line of attack and Facundo Pellistri providing support from the right side.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

