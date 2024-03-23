How to follow Brazil at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow Brazil at Copa America 2024

No team has been as successful as Brazil over the last 30 years of the Copa America. In fact, the samba-style soccer is the main reason many fans tune in to the event every four years.

Having finished runners-up in 2021 against old foe Argentina, Dorvial Junior's men will be keen to return to winning ways in a host nation with mixed degrees of success.

While Brazil famously won the World Cup in 1994 at the Rose Bowl, the 2016 Copa America saw them crash out at the Group Stage. Eight years on, can they put that right?

Brazil Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The Brazilians are expected to cruise through Group D on this occasion. While Colombia provides them with one of the most challenging games of the stage, that's eased slightly with Paraguay, Costa Rica, or Honduras, all of whom are ranked beyond 50 in the FIFA World Rankings. A play-off on March 23 will determine which of the two latter sides will qualify for the tournament.

Group D FIFA World Ranking Brazil 5 Columbia 14 Paraguay 56 Costa Rica or Honduras (TBD via play-off) 54 / 78

What is Brazil's first game in Copa America?

Brazil will open their campaign against the bottom seed in the group on June 24 in California, just 20 miles south of where they lifted the World Cup 30 years prior. This time, the match will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, kickoff at 6 pm PDT.

Before the tournament gets underway, they'll face some testing friendlies, which could set the Selecao well for the competition's knockout phase. They will meet Mexico on June 8, with a venue still to be determined, before taking on the USA four days later in Orlando, a side they could well face in the Quarter Final.

Brazil Copa America Fixtures

Opponent Date Costa Rica or Hondurus Monday, June 24 Paraguay Friday, June 28 Colombia Tuesday, July 2

Following Brazil's first game, they'll meet Paraguay on June 28. It's a game many fans will be keen to get to, with it being one of the few games to be held in Las Vegas this tournament.

The final fixture of Brazil's Group Stage is the big one. Taking on Colombia in California on July 2, there's no doubt this will be a tussle for the top spot of Group D and the more favorable draw in the Quarter Final.

If they top the group, Brazil will face the runner-up of Group C, which contains the USA and Uruguay as the top seeds. If they place second, they will face the winner of that group. Both games are to be played on July 6.

What stadiums could Brazil visit for Copa America 2024?

With demand strong for Copa America 2024 Brazil fixtures, the iconic yellow shirts will travel to a host of huge stadiums. In the Group Stage, the west coast of the USA will be their home, with two games in California and one in Nevada.

June 24, 6 pm PDT: Brazil vs. Costa Rica/Honduras at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

June 28, 6 pm PDT: Paraguay vs. Brazil at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

July 2, 8 pm PDT: Brazil vs. Colombia at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Should Brazil make it through as Group D winners, they will play at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on July 6. Finish runners-up, and it's back at the Allegiant Stadium on the same date. The Semi-Final in this side of the draw will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 10.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Brazil

Tickets for the Copa America 2024 are already available, with all Group Stage and knockout games, apart from the Final, now on sale. Tickets start at the $60 mark and go up to the thousands, with Brazil tickets among the most in demand.

Tickets can be purchased through Copa America's official website, where Ticketmaster and SeatGeek are official partners. They act as primary and secondary sellers, and many resale tickets are already available.

StubHub and Viagogo are also trusted resale outlets for the tournament.

Flights to see Brazil at Copa America 2024

Getting around the Group Stage venues following Brazil should be straightforward. Las Vegas is just an hour's flight from Los Angeles and Sin City to Santa Clara; for their final game against Colombia, it will take an hour and a half.

Flights are regular, so Skyscanner is your best option for comparing flight times and prices, allowing you to plot your routes throughout the group and beyond into the knockout phase.

Has Brazil ever won Copa America?

In more recent decades, Brazil has been the team to beat in Copa America. Since 1997, the nation has won it five times with players such as Ronaldo, Romario, Ronaldinho, Kaka, and Neymar all starring.

Brazil has won the tournament nine times in total, most recently in 2019. In 2021, they finished runners-up to Argentina.

Will Neymar play at Copa America 2024?

In a massive blow for the Brazilians, Neymar has been ruled out of the 2024 Copa America with an ACL injury. He picked it up while on international duty back in October, requiring surgery and a long road to recovery.

It had initially been thought he may recover in time, but the country's doctor has since quashed this.

Who will play for Brazil at Copa America 2024?

With Neymar not starring, several others can take a leading role. Richarlison, Raphina, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior are all set to feature. The experience of players like Alisson, Casemiro, and Marquinhos will also help them.