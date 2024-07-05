How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Braves are ready to host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a thrilling three-game series on July 05, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET.

Atlanta has a 47-38 record overall, and they execute excellently at home, going 27-16. With an earned run average of 3.47, the Braves are the third-best team in Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia has a great overall record of 57-30 and a good road record of 24-16. The Phillies' hitters have a slugging percentage of .421, which is sixth best in Major League Baseball.

This Friday's game will mark the sides' fourth meeting of the year.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly-anticipated MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on July 05, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 7:20 pm ET Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies live on Apple TV+ Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Braves Team News

OF Brian Anderson has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to his bacterial infection.

OF Michael Harris will be unavailable for 10 days because of a strained hamstring.

LHP Ray Kerr is ruled out of the team for 15 days with an elbow UCL injury.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

INF Bryce Harper will remain absent for 10 days with a hamstring injury.

OF Kyle Schwarber has been added to the 10-day injured list with a groin injury.

RHP Spencer Turnbull is out from the team's action for 15 days because of his right lat strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB matchups: