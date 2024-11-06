How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Celtics vs Warriors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Golden State Warriors aim to keep their strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season rolling as they head to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics this Wednesday.

Both teams have burst out of the gate this season, with the Celtics holding second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors sit comfortably in third place in the West.

The Boston Celtics are riding high after a commanding 123-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, achieved even without Jaylen Brown in the lineup.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they look like a rejuvenated squad this season. Their recent 125-112 win over the Washington Wizards marked their fourth consecutive victory, putting them at an impressive 6-1 record to start the year.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: NBCSBA, NBCSB, TSN

NBCSBA, NBCSB, TSN Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Recent reports suggest the Boston Celtics are being careful with Kristaps Porzingis as he recovers from offseason surgery. However, he appears to be progressing well and could make his return before the year ends.

Jaylen Brown missed Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks due to a hip issue and is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup. However, there’s optimism he may be available to contribute off the bench.

Jayson Tatum continued his excellent form, leading the defending champions with an impressive 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. He shot 10-for-21 from the floor, including 6-of-14 from three, all in just 30 minutes of play.

This strong start puts Tatum at a remarkable 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game on the season—a milestone performance no Celtic has ever maintained over a full season with those averages.

After last season’s title, Joe Mazzulla's squad looks poised to contend once again. Alongside Tatum, the team saw solid contributions across the roster, with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta all reaching double digits against Atlanta.

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Stephen Curry remains questionable, but Steve Kerr managed his minutes against the Washington Wizards, giving the 36-year-old just 24 minutes on the floor. Barring any last-minute setbacks, he should be ready to start.

Meanwhile, De'Anthony Melton has now missed the past four games due to a lower back strain. He's considered a game-time decision against the Boston Celtics, though it seems more likely he'll be back next week. Notably, the Warriors clinched the first three wins of their recent streak without Curry, who made his return in style against the Atlanta Hawks, netting 24 points, with 16 coming in the second half.

Beyond Curry's impact, Buddy Hield has been shining in his new role, delivering 20 points and two assists off the bench. Draymond Green also impressed, adding 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Hield is currently hitting over 50% from three-point range—his highest conversion rate to date—and is averaging 21.9 points per game, marking a career best.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/04/24 Boston Celtics 140-88 Golden State Warriors NBA 12/20/23 Golden State Warriors 132-126 Boston Celtics NBA 01/20/23 Boston Celtics 121-118 Golden State Warriors NBA 12/11/22 Golden State Warriors 123-107 Boston Celtics NBA 07/13/22 Golden State Warriors 92-103 Boston Celtics LVSL

