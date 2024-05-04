Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. With three games to go in the ongoing season, fifth-placed Dortmund are chasing the top four. They are five points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig. Augsburg are down in eighth place and will be hoping to claim the final European spot.

Dortmund have lost only one out of their last five games and will be confident of claiming the three points on offer at home. They are heading into this game on the back of a win over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, and they will be riding on that confidence. Augsburg will find the contest difficult as they have only won one out of their last five fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund has two players, Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville, out with knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen, having recovered from ankle and thigh injuries, were able to join the substitutes' bench earlier this week. Both forwards are eager to improve their match fitness in the upcoming game on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Nmecha, Ozcan; Sancho, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Moukoko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Brunner

Augsburg team news

Augsburg continue to face several injury setbacks. Raphael Framberger and Robert Gumny (both knee), Elvis Rexhbecaj (ankle), Fredrik Jensen (calf), and Reece Oxford (illness) are still undergoing treatment.

Kristijan Jakic will miss the next match due to suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

Augsburg predicted XI: Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Engels, Breithaupt, Maier; Vargas; Tietz, Demirovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Koubek, Lubik Defenders: Uduokhai, Bauer, Pfeiffer, Gouweleeuw, Winther, Iago, Pederson, Mbabu Midfielders: Dorsch, Breithaupt, Engels, Maier, Komur, Vargas Forwards: Demirovic, Beljo, Tietz, Michel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 16/12/23 Bundesliga Augsburg 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund 21/05/23 Bundesliga Augsburg 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund 22/01/23 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 4 - 3 Augsburg 27/02/22 Bundesliga Augsburg 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund 02/10/21 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Augsburg

