How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Dallas Stars to start a high-voltage NHL battle on December 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Chicago stands third in the league with an impressive 85.4% penalty kill rate, just ahead of Dallas, which is in fifth place with an 85.1% penalty kill.

The Blackhawks, on the other hand, have a terrible record in face-offs, with a 43.7% success rate that ranks them 31st in the league. On the other hand, the Stars are great at keeping the puck. They won 51.4% of face-offs, which ranks them 12th overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will face off against the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, December 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek, has a 7-13-1 record, a 3.09 goals against average, and an .897 save percentage this season.

Arvid Soderblom has a record of 5-8-1, an excellent 2.62 GAA, and a remarkable .911 SV%.

Connor Bedard has proven outstanding, getting 30 points (nine goals, twenty-one assists).

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Craig Smith Back injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has been outstanding in net, with a record of 16-9-1, a 2.44 GAA, a .908 SV%, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a great record of 4-4-0 with a 2.41 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

Matt Duchene has 30 points ( thirteen goals, seventeen assists).

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Lower body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The last five games between the Blackhawks and the Stars have been a tie, with Dallas ahead 3-2 in the series. The last time these two teams fought, was on the 28th of November 2024, Chicago won 6-2, showing how strong their offense is. Dallas has shown they are tough, though, by winning three of their remaining games, including a strong 3-1 win on November 8, 2024.

The Stars might have the edge because their lineup is more balanced and they do better in face-offs, but Chicago is still dangerous because they can score when they get the chance, as shown by their two wins. It looks like this game will come down to whether Chicago can get past Dallas' defense and goalie or whether the Stars' planned play wins out.