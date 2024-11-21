How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Florida Panthers to open an exciting NHL game on November 21, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Before their game against the Florida Panthers, the Chicago Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks, with Jason Dickinson scoring two goals.

Chicago comes into the game with a record of 6-12-1 overall and 2-5-0 at home. The Blackhawks have had a tough time on defense, giving up 59 goals but scoring only 44. This has led to a -15 goal difference.

Florida is 12-6-1 as a whole and has a strong 6-3-0 performance on the road. The Panthers have performed great on the power play, getting 5-2-1 in games in which they score on a minimum one power play chance.

This game on Thursday is the first time these two teams will meet each other this season.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers NHL game

Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to face the Florida Panthers in an epic NHL game on November 21, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date November 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

This season, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-4-1 record, and a 2.36 GAA, with a .926 save percentage without a shutout.

Connor Bedard has 15 points, three goals, and twelve assists.

Ryan Donato has eight goals and forty-six shots but no power-play goals.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Petr Mrazek Personal issue Day-to-Day Seth Jones Foot injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

This season, Sergei Bobrovsky has a 9-4-1 record, 2.98 GAA, .893 save percentage, and 1 shutout.

Spencer Knight has a 3-2-0 record, 2.85 GAA, and .897 SV%, but no shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has helped Florida score 29 points with fourteen goals and fifteen assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Boqvist Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have won three of the past five meetings between the Blackhawks and the Panthers, including a 4-3 win on the 12th of November 2023, and a 4-0 win on the first of April, 2022.

But the Blackhawks proved they could compete by beating them 5-2 on the 5th of November 2023, and 4-2 on the 26th of October 2022. Since the Panthers have been doing effectively, because of in large part Sam Reinhart and their scoring depth, and the Blackhawks are having trouble on defense, Florida may come into the clash as the favorite.

However, Chicago has won their last two games in surprising fashion, which could make this game more interesting than expected.

Date Results Nov 12, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Blackhawks Nov 05, 2023 Blackhawks 5-2 Panthers Mar 11, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Blackhawks Oct 26, 2022 Blackhawks 4-2 Panthers Apr 01, 2022 Panthers 4-0 Blackhawks

