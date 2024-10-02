How to watch today's Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will welcome Atletico Madrid to Lisbon for a Champions League league phase matchup on Wednesday.

Having defeated Red Star Belgrade 2-1 on the opening matchday, the hosts are aiming to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions.

Diego Simeone's side also picked up a 2-1 European win against RB Leipzig, and are unbeaten across all competitions this season.

How to watch Benfica vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

As Aguias manager Bruno Lage will remain without Renato Sanches on account of a muscle injury, while Tiago Gouveia is ruled out with a shoulder issue.

Angel Di Maria, Kerem Akturkoglu and Vangelis Pavlidis will continue to form the three-man frontline.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Fernandez; Aursnes, Luis, Kokcu; Di Maria, Akturkoglou, Pavlidis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Bah, Kabore, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kokcu, Barreiro, Luis, Rego, Sanches Forwards: Amdouni, Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Gouveia

Atletico Madrid team news

Cesar Azpilicueta is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Pablo Barrios is a doubt due to a muscle issue.

Simeone may think of promoting Angel Correa to the XI after the Argentine scored off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid over the weekend. So one of Alexander Sorloth or fellow-compatriot Julian Alvarez may need to sacrifice their starting berth.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; De Paul, Llorente, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Barcelona and Young Boys across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 8, 2015 Benfica 1-2 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League September 30, 2015 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Benfica UEFA Champions League

