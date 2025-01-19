How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs TCU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

TCU (9-7) will square off against No. 25 Baylor (11-5) on Sunday at 4:00 pm ET in Waco's Foster Pavilion. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The Horned Frogs had a strong showing on the road last season, finishing 6-5 away from home—a feat they hadn’t accomplished in 25 years. However, TCU has struggled on the road this year, going 0-3 in away games and 0-1 against ranked opponents. On a brighter note, the Frogs have done a solid job of taking care of the basketball, committing fewer than 10 turnovers in four of their last five contests.

Baylor enters the game with an 11-5 record and a 3-2 mark in Big 12 play, fresh off an 81-70 loss to Arizona on Tuesday. The Bears, who were ranked as high as eighth in the preseason AP Poll, find themselves at No. 25 after briefly falling out of the rankings last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor Bears vs. the TCU Horned Frogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Waco Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Waco Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

The Bears are powered by Norchad Omier, who leads the team with 15.5 points per game, placing him seventh in the Big 12. Omier is shooting a league-best 64.3% from the field and ranks second in the conference with 10.2 rebounds per game, making him a dominant force on both ends of the floor.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

For TCU, Ernest Udeh Jr. has been a cornerstone in the frontcourt, averaging 7.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. His rebounding numbers rank seventh in the Big 12. The Frogs’ leading scorer is Noah Reynolds, who puts up 12.5 points per game. Reynolds has elevated his performance in conference play, averaging 18.6 points in Big 12 games, the third-best mark in the league. Trazarien White has been consistent from beyond the arc, hitting a three-pointer in 10 straight games while averaging 9.8 points per contest. Meanwhile, Brendan Wenzel has been TCU’s most reliable shooter from deep, connecting on 46.2% of his three-point attempts.