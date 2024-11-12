How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Sam Houston Bearkats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs Sam Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) are set to face the Baylor Bears (1-1) at Foster Pavilion on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In their recent game, Sam Houston secured a dominant 91-62 win over Tarleton, led by Dorian Finister and Lamar Wilkerson, who each contributed 15 points, while Kian Scroggins added 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor are coming off a hard-fought 72-67 victory against Arkansas. After falling to No. 6 Gonzaga in their season opener, 101-63, the Bears rebounded with this solid performance against No. 16 Arkansas. Jayden Nunn led Baylor with 16 points, and Norchad Omier notched a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor Bears vs. the Sam Houston Bearkats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs Sam Houston Bearkats: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the Sam Houston Bearkats in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, United States.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Sam Houston Bearkats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and Sam Houston Bearkats live on:

How to listen to Baylor Bears vs Sam Houston Bearkats play-by-play commentary on radio

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Norchad Omier has been a standout for Baylor early this season, averaging 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in two recent matchups against ranked teams. Currently the NCAA's active leader in career double-doubles, Omier tallied his 69th with a 15-point, 12-rebound performance against No. 16 Arkansas, which earned him the MVP award for the "4PT Dallas Duel."

Additionally, Robert Wright made an impressive debut, recording 12 points and 6 assists on Monday. He became the first freshman under coach Drew to post 10+ points and 6+ assists in his first game and the first Baylor player to reach those marks in a debut since Manu Lecomte did so in 2016.

Sam Houston Bearkats team news & key performers

Sam Houston secured a 91-62 victory over Tarleton State in their last outing. Lamar Wilkerson led the scoring with 15 points, shooting 50% from the field and hitting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Dorian Finister was also a key player, contributing 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting over 31 minutes. He was active on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds, and shot 46.2% from the floor, though he finished without recording an assist.