How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Abilene Christian Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) are set to face off against the No. 15 Baylor Bears (5-3) on the road this Monday night.

The Wildcats have shown promise with a 4-3 record in their first seven matchups, securing victories over Howard Payne, McMurry, Texas State, and Southern Miss. They've kept the momentum going with recent wins against Omaha and New Mexico State.

On the other hand, the Bears started strong, winning four of their first five games against Arkansas, Sam Houston, Tarleton State, and St. John's. However, their recent form has been inconsistent, with a 1-2 record featuring losses to Tennessee and UConn, sandwiched around a win over New Orleans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor Bears vs. the Abilene Christian Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs Abilene Christian Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Monday, December 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Abilene Christian Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and Abilene Christian Wildcats live on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Baylor Bears vs Abilene Christian Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

For Baylor, Robert Wright III stood out in their previous game with 22 points and four rebounds. Langston Love contributed 16 points and two rebounds, and Norchad Omier put up 14 points and grabbed seven boards. However, defense remains a concern for the Bears, as they’ve been conceding an average of 73.4 points per game and allowed 76 in their most recent contest. Sharpening up on the defensive end will be key to bouncing back with a win.

VJ Edgecombe (hamstring) is listed as questionable for this matchup.

Abilene Christian Wildcats team news & key performers

In Abilene Christian's last outing, Hunter Jack Madden led the charge with 24 points and three rebounds. Quion Williams chipped in with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Leonardo Bettiol added 16 points and four boards. Defensively, the Wildcats have been solid, allowing 70.7 points per game this season. They limited their last opponent to 70 points, and another defensive masterclass will be crucial if they hope to pull off an upset.