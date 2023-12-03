Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Leverkusen and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming to keep their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they host Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena on Sunday for what is set to be the biggest game of the weekend in the German top-flight.

Having dropped just two of a possible 36 points to sit two points clear of the reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the top of the pile, Leverkusen have been simply spectacular under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, and have made their best-ever start to a Bundesliga season.

Die Werkself are one of the most destructive, in-form attacking sides in Europe, having romped to the Europa League last 16 with a 100% win record in the group stages. Dortmund, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, but they are not in title contention like last season, and head into this encounter 10 points behind their forthcoming opponents.

While Leverkusen certainly remain a very difficult assignment, BVB have shown this season that they are capable of playing very dangerous football and beating the odds, even when all the chips seem to be stacked against them, as evident from their extraordinary performance in the Champions League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 :30 am EDT Venue: BayArena

The highly-anticipated Bundesliga encounter between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Kick-off is at 11:30 am EDT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Leverkusen vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The Leverkusen vs Dortmund Bundesliga fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will remain without playmaker Arthur due to a long-term thigh injury picked up while on international duty with the Brazil Olympic team, but 20-year-old attacking midfield sensation Florian Wirtz is in contention to start after being rested in midweek.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Kovar Defenders: Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Stanisic, Hincapie Midfielders: Palacios, Xhaka, Hofmann, Wirtz, Andrich, Mbamba, Amiri, Puerta, Frimpong Forwards: Boniface, Tella, Hlozek, Adli

Dortmund team news

Felix Nmecha (thigh) and Julian Duranville (hip) remain sidelined for Borussia Dortmund, but head coach Edin Terzic should be able to welcome defender Niklas Sule back into the squad. Karim Adeyemi could also be in contention for a return to the starting XI after his goal against AC Milan.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Sabitzer; Reus, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Moukoko, Haller, Fullkrug

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Leverkusen 0-2 Dortmund Bundesliga 6/8/22 Dortmund 1-0 Leverkusen Bundesliga 6/2/22 Dortmund 2-5 Leverkusen Bundesliga 11/9/21 Leverkusen 3-4 Dortmund Bundesliga 22/5/21 Dortmund 3-1 Leverkusen Bundesliga

