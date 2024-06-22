This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bay FC vs Angel City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLBay FC vs Angel City FCBay FCAngel City FC

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will host Angel City in the NWSL at PayPal Park on Saturday.

Angel City are ninth in the standings with 15 points from 13 games whereas Bay are struggling in 12th position with 12 points. Neither team can be confident of claiming the three points due to their poor recent form. The hosts have managed to win just two out of their last nine matches. The visitors just ended a five-game winless run in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date:June 22, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bay FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bay to deal with ahead of the upcoming clash against Angel City.

They will be hoping that the players in the squad can turn up on the day to deliver a much-needed win.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx
Defenders:King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples
Midfielders:Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera
Forwards:Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Angel City FC team news

Angel City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Bay FC.

Claire Emslie who has five goals to her name and Alyssa Thompson who has registered five assists this term are the key players for the team. Sydney Leroux is close behind Emslie, with four goals to her name.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; G. Thompson, Curry, Reid, Vignola; Nabet, Rodriguez; A. Thompson, Le Bihann, Emslie; Leroux.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez
Defenders:Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid
Midfielders:Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet
Forwards:Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2024Angel City 0-1 BayNWSL

Useful links

