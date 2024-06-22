Bay FC vs Angel City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will host Angel City in the NWSL at PayPal Park on Saturday.

Angel City are ninth in the standings with 15 points from 13 games whereas Bay are struggling in 12th position with 12 points. Neither team can be confident of claiming the three points due to their poor recent form. The hosts have managed to win just two out of their last nine matches. The visitors just ended a five-game winless run in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bay FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bay to deal with ahead of the upcoming clash against Angel City.

They will be hoping that the players in the squad can turn up on the day to deliver a much-needed win.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Angel City FC team news

Angel City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Bay FC.

Claire Emslie who has five goals to her name and Alyssa Thompson who has registered five assists this term are the key players for the team. Sydney Leroux is close behind Emslie, with four goals to her name.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; G. Thompson, Curry, Reid, Vignola; Nabet, Rodriguez; A. Thompson, Le Bihann, Emslie; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2024 Angel City 0-1 Bay NWSL

