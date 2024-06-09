How to watch today's St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas UFL 2024 Season XFL Conference Championship Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas, including how to watch and team news.

A spot in the UFL Championship Game and the XFL Conference title are on the line Sunday when St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) plays host to San Antonio Brahmas (7-3) at The Dome at America's Center on Sunday.

The Battlehawks finished the regular season at 7-3, tied for the best record in the XFL Conference and second-best in the UFL. They were tied with the Brahmas, who also finished 7-3. However, the Battlehawks secured the top seed in the playoffs by winning both games in the regular season over the Brahmas.

This is a rematch of week ten of the regular season, where the hosts edged out a low-scoring 13-12 victory over the Brahmas after a St. Louis super challenge called back a two-point conversion by San Antonio.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas: How to watch, team news and injury report

St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas: Date and Kick-off Time

The St. Louis Battlehawks will face off against the San Antonio Brahmas in a thrilling UFL match on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with kick-off set at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, June 9, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue The Dome at America’s Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas on FOX Sports and FuboTV Streaming Platform, which offers a free trial.

Team News & Injury Report

St. Louis Battlehawks

Recently-chosen UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett (concussion) and wide receiver Jerome Kapp (left hamstring) have both been ruled out for the conference title matchup. The only other questionable player is starting free safety Qwynnterrio Cole, who is struggling with a left ankle injury.

Wide receiver Marcel Ateman was not listed on the depth chart last week while dealing with a hamstring issue, but he should be back and fine to feature here. If Cole is unable to prove his fitness, it will be Dravon Askew-Henry slotting in his place again.

San Antonio Brahmas

The Brahmas are dealing with some major concerns in the secondary as they will be without the services of A.J. Hendy (left hamstring), who is fourth on the team in tackles (37), and BoPete Keyes (illness). Chase Garbers reinjured his wrist in last week's game and is listed as questionable. Anthony McFarland (right shoulder) and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (left ankle) are both also questionable with injuries.

If Garbers isn't cleared in time for the Brahmas, Quinten Dormady will be the man under center. John Lovett was designated as probable so he should be fine to play, with Morgan Ellison the other running back.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the recent meetings between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas in UFL matchups: