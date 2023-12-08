Barcelona Women vs Eibar Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera División Femenina match between Barcelona and Eibar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The in-form Barcelona Femeni will host Eibar up next in the Primera Division Femenina at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona have won all the games they have played so far this season. They have scored three or more goals in each of their last seven games and have conceded just one goal in their last six matches across all competitions.

Eibar have just one win in their last seven matches. They have struggled to perform this season and it will be a monumental task for them to challenge Barcelona on their own turf.

Barcelona vs Eibar kick-off time

Date: December 9. 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 11:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eibar online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Caroline Hansen has been in stellar form this season. She has scored and assisted eight goals each and is second in the race to be the top scorer after 10 matches. She will once again be part of the attack.

The main injury concern for the team would be that of Alexia Putellas who is doubtful due to a knock she picked up before the international break.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Peredes, Marta, O. Batlle; Pina, Walsh, Aitana; Brugts, Hansen, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Hansen, Bruna, Oshoala

Eibar team news

Eibar do not have fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Barcelona on Saturday.

They will hope to field their strongest lineup to hope for a point against the impressive league leaders. Their only win in the last seven fixtures came against bottom-placed Huelva and it was Andrea Alvarez who scored the team's first goal at home in five games.

Eibar predicted XI: García, Cardozo, Sierra, Vergés, Andrés, Arana, Altonaga, Yonei, Amani, Pizarro, Álvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: García, Miralles, Peña Defenders: Puyi, Carla Andrés, Andrea Sierra, Noko Matlou, Elba Vergés, Jujuba Cardozo, Annelie Leitner, Eider Arana Midfielders: Zaira Flores, Bernadette Amani, Arene Altonaga, Jone Ibañez, Kenni Thompson, Honoka Yonei Forwards: Ane Campos, Esperanza Pizarro, Laura Camino, Andrea Álvarez, Hapsatou Malado Diallo, Nati Cano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2022 Barcelona 7 - 0 Eibar Primera Division Femenina November 2021 Eibar 0 - 3 Barcelona Primera Division Femenina June 2021 Barcelona 9 - 1 Eibar Primera Division Femenina February 2021 Eibar 0 - 3 Barcelona Primera Division Femenina

