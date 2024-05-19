Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona are second in the standings with 79 points and will be looking to secure that spot with two games remaining this season. They will be confident of picking up their third win in a row against the struggling 15th-placed Rayo Vallecano. The visitors may have just managed to escape the drop zone, as they sit six points clear of 18th-placed Cadiz.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will definitely be without Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong this weekend, as all three are sidelined until the 2024-25 season.

Ronald Araujo is also dealing with knee pain, which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Cancelo; Fermin, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Rayo Vallecano team news

The visitors will be missing Trejo after his red card in the early stages of their victory over Granada last time out.

Diego Mendez is out for the season with a ligament injury, but the team is otherwise in good shape.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; U Lopez, Valentin; Palazon, A Garcia, De Frutos; Camello

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Cardenas Defenders: Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu Midfielders: Crespo, Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, Garcia, De Frutos Forwards: De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Bebe, Palazon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/23 Rayo Vallecano 1 - 1 Barcelona La Liga 27/04/23 Rayo Vallecano 2 - 1 Barcelona La Liga 14/08/22 Barcelona 0 - 0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga 25/04/22 Barcelona 0 - 1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga 27/10/21 Rayo Vallecano 1 - 0 Barcelona La Liga

