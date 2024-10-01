How to watch today's Barcelona vs Young Boys Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Young Boys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After kicking off their European campaign with a loss, Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Champions League league phase when they take on Young Boys at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men suffered a 2-1 loss at Monaco on the opening matchday, while the Swiss outfit endured a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Young Boys online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Young Boys will be broadcast live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Young Boys kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Young Boys will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, October 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

While Eric Garcia is suspended after the red card he picked in the Monaco defeat, the injury list extends as far as Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all ruled out through injuries.

The likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and Inigo Martinez should all expect recalls to the XI after the 4-2 league loss to Osasuna over the weekend.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre, Pedri; Lamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Yaakobishvili Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Fort, Dominguez, Martin Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, Cuenca, Guillermo, Fernandez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Young Boys team news

Other than the injured defensive trio of Saidy Janko, Patric Pfeiffer and Facinet Conte, YB boss Patrick Rahmen has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Joel Monteiro is the main threat going forward, with Silvere Ganvoula set to lead the line. Cedric Itten would be available as an option from the bench.

Young Boys possible XI: Van Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajrami, Von Ballmoos, Keller, Marzino Defenders: Hadjam, Zoukrou, Husic, Camara, Benito, Athekame, Blum, Crnovrsanin Midfielders: Ugrinic, Lakomy, Imeri, Colley, Chaiwa, Niasse, Lauper, Males, Monteiro Forwards: Itten, Elia, Virginius, Conte, Ganvoula

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Barcelona and Young Boys face each other across all competitions.

