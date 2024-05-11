How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

The top-seeded Dallas Stars take on the third-seeded Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference NHL Playoff series Saturday night with the venue changing to the Mile-High City.

In Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night, Colorado got off to a slow start, but came from behind to win 4-3 in overtime to draw first blood and steal home ice edge away from the Stars. Dallas took control of Game 2 again and held on instead of capitulating, taking a 5-3 victory on Thursday night to level up the series.

Will the Stars recover home-ice advantage, or will the Avalanche take a 2-1 series lead by winning at home?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars live on TNT/truTV. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche will be without Jonathan Drouin (lower body), while defenseman Devon Toews (undisclosed) is questionable. RW Logan O'Connor (hip) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee) are both out for the season.

Avalanche had a taste of their own medicine in Game 2 after clinching the opening game in overtime. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves for the Avalanche, who were outshot 32-31, in the loss. He's slated to be between the pipes in this contest as well.

Dallas Stars

Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) and Mason Marchment (undisclosed) have been ruled out of this match.

Despite taking early leads in both games thus far, Dallas have had to sweat it out in crunch time. They will need to find a way to regain the home edge by winning either Game 3 or Game 4 in Denver.

In the victory, goaltender Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for the Stars, who outshot the opposition 32-31. He's expected to return between the pipes here.

Head-to-Head Record