How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Central Division foes the Dallas Stars (3-2) take on the Colorado Avalanche (2-3) in Game 6 of their NHL Playoffs Second Round best-of-seven series in the Mile-High City on Friday night.

The Stars have been the far superior team in this series, and on Wednesday night, they had the chance to close the door on Colorado in Game 5 at home, but they crumbled under pressure in the third period, losing 5-3 and extending this series to Game 6. They will have their second bite at the cherry on Friday and take down a division rival en route to the Western Conference Finals.

On the other hand, the Avalanche are looking to stave off elimination for the second time in this series, and they will need a huge performance to do so.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, May 17, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Pepsi Center Location Denver, Colorado

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche takes place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 17, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Colorado Avalanche

RW Logan O'Connor (hip) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee) are out for the season. Otherwise, Avalanche boasts almost a clean bill of health.

The Avalanche's high-powered offense has carried them all post-season, and after just five goals in their three-game losing skid, they bounced back with five in Game 5 to keep the series alive.

Cale Makar, who now leads the Avalanche with 14 points with Nathan MacKinnon in the playoffs, appears to have figured out the Stars defense, and with Alexandar Georgiev putting on a .890 save percentage, they'll need to be at their best again.

Dallas Stars

Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) is the only injury concern for Dallas and has been ruled out of this match.

Jake Oettinger has been tasked with holding back the Avalanche's superb offensive unit. Oettinger has a 2.72 GAA and a .899 save percentage after five games in this series, but his biggest performance has come in Colorado, where he has stopped 52-of-54 shots (.963 save percentage) on route to two straight triumphs.

He allowed five goals on 27 shots as Colorado picked up the 5-3 victory last time out so he will be looking to bounce back here.

Leading the way for the Stars' offense continues to be the trio of Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston.

Head-to-Head Record