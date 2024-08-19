How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Nashville Predators in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
After Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in a 6-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Predators. Colorado has an overall record of 7-8 and a record of 1-3-0 in Central Division games. The Avalanche have had a tough time in games where they get more fouls than their opponents. They have a 1-2-0 record in those games.
Nashville, on the other hand, has a record of 5-9-1 overall and a great 3-1-0 performance in Central Division action. The Predators get 10.8 penalty minutes each game, which is the most in the league.
This is the second time this season that these two sides will encounter each other. In their last game, Nashville won 5-2, with Filip Forsberg achieving twice in favor of the Predators.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.
Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time
The Colorado Avalanche are scheduled to meet the Nashville Predators in a thrilling NHL game on November 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|November 11, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TVAS-D, FDSNSO, ALT
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 2–5–0, a 4.04 GAA, along with a .851 SV%. He has not recorded any shutouts.
Justus Annunen has a 5-2-0 record, a 2.64 GAA, along with a .894 SV%, but he has not achieved a shutout yet.
Nathan MacKinnon has 29 points for the Avalanche, which includes seven goals and twenty-two assists.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jonathan Drouin
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Tucker Poolman
|Head injury
|Out
Nashville Predators team news
Juuse Saros received an excellent 2.61 GAA, a .911 SV%, and two shutouts this season. His record is 4-7-1.
Scott Wedgewood has had a tough season with a 1-2-0 record, a 4.37 GAA, along with a .841 SV%, notching no shutouts.
Filip Forsberg has 13 points, which includes eight goals and five assists.
Nashville Predators injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tommy Novak
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Spencer Stastney
|Personal
|Out
Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators head-to-head record
Based on their last five games, the Avalanche and the Predators are likely to have a very intense game this time. In recent games, the Predators have been better, winning three of their last five. On November 3, 2024, they easily beat the Avalanche 5-2. But the Avalanche proved how strong they were by beating Nashville 7–4 in March 2024, which showed how effective they could be offensively. The Predators have performed as well, including their 5-1 victory in March 2024. However, the Avalanche have maintained things close, with a 4-3 victory and a close 4-3 loss in the last few games. Because the Predators score goals often and the Avalanche have a lot of offensive options, the game will probably be very close, with both teams giving it their all.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 03, 2024
|Predators 5-2 Avalanche
|Mar 31, 2024
|Avalanche 7-4 Predators
|Mar 03, 2024
|Predators 5-1 Avalanche
|Nov 21, 2023
|Predators 4-3 Avalanche
|Apr 15, 2023
|Avalanche 4-3 Predators