How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Nashville Predators in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

After Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in a 6-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Predators. Colorado has an overall record of 7-8 and a record of 1-3-0 in Central Division games. The Avalanche have had a tough time in games where they get more fouls than their opponents. They have a 1-2-0 record in those games.

Nashville, on the other hand, has a record of 5-9-1 overall and a great 3-1-0 performance in Central Division action. The Predators get 10.8 penalty minutes each game, which is the most in the league.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will encounter each other. In their last game, Nashville won 5-2, with Filip Forsberg achieving twice in favor of the Predators.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche are scheduled to meet the Nashville Predators in a thrilling NHL game on November 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS-D, FDSNSO, ALT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 2–5–0, a 4.04 GAA, along with a .851 SV%. He has not recorded any shutouts.

Justus Annunen has a 5-2-0 record, a 2.64 GAA, along with a .894 SV%, but he has not achieved a shutout yet.

Nathan MacKinnon has 29 points for the Avalanche, which includes seven goals and twenty-two assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Out Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros received an excellent 2.61 GAA, a .911 SV%, and two shutouts this season. His record is 4-7-1.

Scott Wedgewood has had a tough season with a 1-2-0 record, a 4.37 GAA, along with a .841 SV%, notching no shutouts.

Filip Forsberg has 13 points, which includes eight goals and five assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tommy Novak Upper body injury Day-to-Day Spencer Stastney Personal Out

Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

Based on their last five games, the Avalanche and the Predators are likely to have a very intense game this time. In recent games, the Predators have been better, winning three of their last five. On November 3, 2024, they easily beat the Avalanche 5-2. But the Avalanche proved how strong they were by beating Nashville 7–4 in March 2024, which showed how effective they could be offensively. The Predators have performed as well, including their 5-1 victory in March 2024. However, the Avalanche have maintained things close, with a 4-3 victory and a close 4-3 loss in the last few games. Because the Predators score goals often and the Avalanche have a lot of offensive options, the game will probably be very close, with both teams giving it their all.

Date Results Nov 03, 2024 Predators 5-2 Avalanche Mar 31, 2024 Avalanche 7-4 Predators Mar 03, 2024 Predators 5-1 Avalanche Nov 21, 2023 Predators 4-3 Avalanche Apr 15, 2023 Avalanche 4-3 Predators

More NHL news and coverage