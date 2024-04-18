How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as start time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers (49-25-6, 2nd in Pacific Division) will be on the road to close out their NHL regular season as they make the trip to the Colorado Avalanche (49-25-7, 3rd in Central Division) at Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Edmonton face the Coyotes on Wednesday night, but with their playoff spot already secured, the pressure is off. Edmonton lost two out of three before their game against Arizona, with the win coming against San Jose by a blowout score of 9-2. Before that, they went down at home to Vancouver which cost them a chance at the one seed in the Pacific.

Colorado, meanwhile, is third in the Central Division with 105 points and poised to make a deep playoff push. They make the trip to face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Colorado Avalanche meet the Edmonton Oilers in a high-voltage NHL match on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The action will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Thursday, April 18, 2024 Puck Drop Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado, USA

How to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL game will air on ESPN nationwide.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to catch all the action is through Fubo.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers Team News

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche listed center Maros Jedlicka as day-to-day ahead of the visit of the Oilers.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 138 points (51 goals, 87 assists). MacKinnon is second in the league in points, third in assists, and fourth in the league in goals. Mikko Rantanen has 103 points (41 goals, 32 assists).

Goalie Alexander Georgiev is expected to start. He has a record of 38-18-5, which leads the league for wins. He has an impressive 3.02 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is having another record-setting year and leads the side with 32 goals, 100 assists, and 261 shots on goal. He just became the 4th player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season. This comes after he put up 150+ points last season.

Goalie Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start in net. He is enjoying another great season with a 36-15-5 record. He ranks 3rd for the most wins by a goalie this season. Skinner also has a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL matches: