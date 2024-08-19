+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche are ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a thrilling NHL clash on October 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. This comes after the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

The Avalanche are currently 5-5 overall, 2-4-0 at home, and 3-– in games that are decided by just one goal.

The Lightning have a 6-3 record overall and a 2-2-0 record on the road, which includes a 2-1-0 mark in games that were close by one goal.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on October 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

DateOctober 30, 2024
Puck-Drop Time9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
VenueBall Arena
LocationDenver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough season, going 1-4-0 with a 4.62 goals-against average as well as a .822 save rate without any shutouts.

Justus Annunen has stepped up and has a good 4-1-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, along with a .905 save percentage.

Cale Makar, a defenseman, leads the offense with 17 points, which includes 3 goals and fourteen assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Jonathan DrouinUpper body injuryOut
Tucker PoolmanHead injuryOut

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has performed great for the Lightning this season, with a 5-3-0 performance, a goals-against average of 2.53, and a .905 save percentage, with one shutout.

Jonas Johansson has a record of 1–0-0 with a 4.08 goals against average and a save percentage of .880.

Nikita Kucherov has 14 points, which includes eight goals and six assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Gabriel FortierUndisclosedOut

Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Based on recent games, the Lightning and the Avalanche will bring different strengths to this upcoming game, which should be very close. In three of the last five games, the Lightning have won easily. In February 2024, they beat the Avalanche 6-3, and in February 2023, they shut out the Avalanche 5-0. Colorado has always had trouble with Tampa Bay's strong offense, particularly when the Lightning set the pace.

However, Colorado did beat Tampa 4-1 in November 2023, showing that when they are at their best, they can stop Tampa's attack with good defense and counterplay. Based on these patterns, Colorado may want to improve their defense promptly to stop Tampa from scoring, whereas the Lightning will probably try to make it another high-scoring battle to frighten the Avalanche.

If this game is like their last few meetings, it might come down to a single goal, like the 4-3 thriller in February 2023. In this equally matched matchup, every possession is very important.

DateResults
Feb 16, 2024Lightning 6-3 Avalanche
Nov 28, 2023Avalanche 4-1 Lightning
Feb 15, 2023Lightning 4-3 Avalanche
Feb 10, 2023Lightning 5-0 Avalanche
Jun 27, 2022Avalanche 2-1 Lightning

