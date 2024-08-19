How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Avalanche are ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a thrilling NHL clash on October 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. This comes after the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.
The Avalanche are currently 5-5 overall, 2-4-0 at home, and 3-– in games that are decided by just one goal.
The Lightning have a 6-3 record overall and a 2-2-0 record on the road, which includes a 2-1-0 mark in games that were close by one goal.
This is the first time this season that these two teams will battle each other.
Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game
Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time
The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on October 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|October 30, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough season, going 1-4-0 with a 4.62 goals-against average as well as a .822 save rate without any shutouts.
Justus Annunen has stepped up and has a good 4-1-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, along with a .905 save percentage.
Cale Makar, a defenseman, leads the offense with 17 points, which includes 3 goals and fourteen assists.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jonathan Drouin
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Tucker Poolman
|Head injury
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Andrei Vasilevskiy has performed great for the Lightning this season, with a 5-3-0 performance, a goals-against average of 2.53, and a .905 save percentage, with one shutout.
Jonas Johansson has a record of 1–0-0 with a 4.08 goals against average and a save percentage of .880.
Nikita Kucherov has 14 points, which includes eight goals and six assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gabriel Fortier
|Undisclosed
|Out
Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record
Based on recent games, the Lightning and the Avalanche will bring different strengths to this upcoming game, which should be very close. In three of the last five games, the Lightning have won easily. In February 2024, they beat the Avalanche 6-3, and in February 2023, they shut out the Avalanche 5-0. Colorado has always had trouble with Tampa Bay's strong offense, particularly when the Lightning set the pace.
However, Colorado did beat Tampa 4-1 in November 2023, showing that when they are at their best, they can stop Tampa's attack with good defense and counterplay. Based on these patterns, Colorado may want to improve their defense promptly to stop Tampa from scoring, whereas the Lightning will probably try to make it another high-scoring battle to frighten the Avalanche.
If this game is like their last few meetings, it might come down to a single goal, like the 4-3 thriller in February 2023. In this equally matched matchup, every possession is very important.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 16, 2024
|Lightning 6-3 Avalanche
|Nov 28, 2023
|Avalanche 4-1 Lightning
|Feb 15, 2023
|Lightning 4-3 Avalanche
|Feb 10, 2023
|Lightning 5-0 Avalanche
|Jun 27, 2022
|Avalanche 2-1 Lightning