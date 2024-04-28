How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL First Round playoffs continue Sunday afternoon as the Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets in Game four of their best-of-seven series, with the Avalanche leading the series 2-1.

The Jets squeaked out a thrilling 7-6 victory in the series' first game but were outscored 11-4 in the next two games to find themselves 2-1 down in the Western Conference First Round.

After dropping game one, Colorado have bounced back nicely, winning game two 5-2 and game three 6-2.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado, USA

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Playoffs Game 4 will be broadcast live nationally on TNT/truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Team News & Key Leaders

Colorado Avalanche

LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and RW Logan O'Connor (hip) have both been ruled out for the season, while LW Jonathan Drouin has also been ruled out with a lower-body injury. D Samuel Girard is day-to-day, but there's hope he will be fit for Game 4.

The Avalanche have turned this series on its head with back-to-back victories, both of which came by at least a three-goal margin. The offense has stepped up massively, scoring 17 goals in the series so far, with six goals in Game Three. Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, and Mikko Rantanen have combined for five goals and 10 assists to lead the top two lines.

People were already criticising Alexandar Georgiev, and their concerns grew when he conceded seven goals on 23 shots in Game 1. Justus Annunen performed significantly better during the regular season and appeared to be poised to take over the Colorado net.

The issue was that Annunen suffered an illness that kept him sidelined in Game 1 and continued throughout Game 2. Due to a lack of goaltender depth, head coach Jared Bednar chose to go back to Georgiev. Georgiev's confidence has risen as a result of conceding two goals in two consecutive victories. Georgiev will continue to be the starter as long as the Avalanche win games.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets were relieved to learn that defenseman Brenden Dillon is day to day with a hand injury sustained during their 6-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Friday.

There may be some lineup alterations as well. One possible addition is that of forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, whom the Jets recalled from Manitoba, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Saturday.

Connor Hellebuyck is the most likely recipient of the Vezina Trophy this season, which is presented to the league's best goaltender. His presence should have given the Jets an advantage against the Avalanche in this series, as Colorado's goaltending has been questionable all along.

However, Hellebuyck has allowed six goals per game in his first three games. To be fair, it's not entirely Hellebuyck's fault solely; the Avalanche have outshot the Jets in every game, including two 40-plus attempts. Regardless, the league's alleged best goalkeeper should still steal some victories.

The Jets' offense has fired the side into an early series lead, but their offence has struggled recently, scoring only four goals in the previous two games following seven in Game One. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have four goals and five assists, while defenseman Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon have two goals and four assists from the point.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides faced each other three times during the regular season, with the Winnipeg Jets winning all three matchups. Colorado leads the playoff series 2-1.