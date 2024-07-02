Austria vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Austria and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austria will take on Turkey in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2024 at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this fixture will take on either Romania or Netherlands in the quarter-final.

After a defeat at the hands of France in the tournament opener, Austria have bounced back well to string two wins in a row and ensure progress into the knockout stage. They beat Netherlands in their last game and will be confident of beating Turkey to claim a historic, first-ever quarter-final spot.

Turkey reached the semi-final of this competition in 2008 and will be hoping to repeat that run this time around. Their only defeat in the group stage was against one of the tournament favourites Portugal. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austria vs Turkey kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Leipzig Stadium

The match will be played at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Austria vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on ViX, DirecTV Stream, FOX, Sling TV and Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer is suspended for this fixture. As a result, either Konrad Laimer or Christoph Baumgartner is likely to step up from the bench.

Austria have five different goal scorers with a goal each to their name. They will be banking on that firepower to knock Turkey out of the competition.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lindner, Hedl, Pentz Defenders: Wober, Trauner, Danso, Posch, Querfeld, Lienhart, Mwene, Daniliuc Midfielders: Seiwald, Prass, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer, Seidl Forwards: Arnautovic, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Entrup, Grull

Turkey team news

Vincenzo Montella will be without influential captain Hakan Calhanoglu and center-back Samet Akaydin on Tuesday, as both received their second bookings of the tournament against the Czech Republic.

Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from suspension and is expected to partner with Merih Demiral at the heart of Turkey's defence. First-choice goalkeeper Mert Gunok, who missed the loss to Portugal due to a knee injury, has trained and is likely to start between the posts.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir Defenders: Celik, Demiral, Kaplan, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan Midfielders: Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun Forwards: Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/03/24 Austria 6 - 1 Türkiye Friendly 30/03/16 Austria 1 - 2 Türkiye Friendly 16/08/12 Austria 2 - 0 Türkiye Friendly 07/09/11 Austria 0 - 0 Türkiye Euro qualifiers

