Australia vs India Test Cricket: Dates, times and how to watch Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024

India well on top after winning the 1st Test match against Australia in Perth. Checkout all the details on how to watch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It's the marquee clash of the season. Two of the most storied and skilled cricketing nations are set to battle it out over the next six weeks in the ultimate test of endurance and skill—the longest format of the game.

This rivalry has a rich history, with contests between these two powerhouses often delivering nail-biting finishes.

Australia holds the upper hand in their Test encounters, leading the head-to-head tally 45-32. Playing on home soil, the Aussies will fancy their chances of extending that advantage. However, India, despite a recent 3-0 series loss to New Zealand on their own turf, can never be underestimated. With match-winners like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in their ranks, they always pose a formidable threat.

To triumph at home, Australia will need to be firing on all cylinders.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the results, squad to how you can catch all the action.

What's the full schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Dates, times & venues

The opening Test of the series kicks off in Perth on November 22. The second match will feature a day-night spectacle under the lights at the Adelaide Oval, running from December 6 to 10.

Brisbane's Gabba takes center stage for the third Test, scheduled from December 14 to 18. The iconic Boxing Day Test will unfold at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, followed by the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set to take place from January 3 to 7.

This five-match series carries immense importance for several seasoned players who may be nearing the twilight of their careers. The results of this showdown against Pat Cummins and his team could play a pivotal role in shaping their cricketing futures.

Test Venue Dates (local time) Start Time (EDT) Result First Test Perth Stadium, Perth Nov 22-26, 2024 9:20 PM (Nov 21) IND won by 295 runs Second Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Dec 6-10, 2024 11:00 PM (Dec 5) N/A Third Test Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane Dec 14-18, 2024 7:20 PM (Dec 13) N/A Fourth Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Dec 26-30, 2024 6:30 PM (Dec 25) N/A Fifth Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Jan 3-7, 2025 6:30 PM (Jan 2) N/A

How to watch the Australia vs India Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Live Broadcast: Willow TV

Willow TV Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now)

The Australia vs India Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024 will be broadcast exclusively on Willow TV in the United States. You can live stream the games via Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to new subscribers.

For a limited time, you can snag your first month of Fubo for just $49.99—a $30 discount. Enjoy streaming ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 top live TV and sports channels, all without the need for cable.

If you're away from your usual TV setup and eager to catch Australia taking on India, you might face some hurdles. Fortunately, there's a straightforward solution: a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN enables you to alter your IP address to match the region of the content you wish to access. This means you can enjoy live cricket or any other programming, no matter where you are. Our top pick is NordVPN.

Steps to Stream Using a VPN

Download and install the NordVPN app. Select the server location corresponding to the streaming service you want to access (such as the UK or US). Visit the streaming platform and dive right into the action!

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

With this easy setup, you'll be ready to cheer for Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and the rest of the stars without a hitch!

Australia vs India: Full squads

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran