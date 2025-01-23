How to Watch Australia vs. England: Live Stream Women's Ashes 2nd T20I, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Australia vs. England women's Ashes 2nd T20I, livestream, TV channel and more

The Women's Ashes now shifts to the Manuka Oval in Canberra for the second WT20I, with Australia Women already assured of retaining the coveted Ashes trophy.

A recurring theme has played out throughout this multi-format series, as Australia Women have emerged victorious in all four encounters so far (three WODIs and one T20I). On the flip side, England Women have struggled to convert promising positions into decisive victories, leaving them empty-handed despite glimpses of potential.

Criticism has poured in for England Women after their failure to capitalize on the chance to reclaim the Ashes, particularly following their defeat in the opening WT20I. However, all is not lost for the visitors. They still have an opportunity to draw the series if they can secure wins in the remaining WT20Is and the one-off Women's Test. The road ahead is steep, but England Women will need to rise to the occasion to salvage some pride.

Match Details

Australia and England will lock horns in a highly-anticipated T20I game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 3:10 am ET/12:10 am PT at Manuka Oval in Griffith, Australia.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:10 am ET/12:10 am PT Venue Manuka Oval Location Griffith, Australia TV Channels Willow TV Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Expected Lineups

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

England Predicted Playing XI: Maia Bochier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Pitch Report and Weather Condition

The match is expected to commence under the glow of floodlights, with overcast skies overhead and a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will hover around 24°C at the start but are set to dip into the high teens by the game's conclusion.

This pitch isn't known for being one of Australia's quickest, meaning batters will need to rely more on precision and placement to accumulate runs rather than going all out with boundary-hitting. A score of around 165 in the first innings could prove to be a challenging target on this surface.

The last WT20I played at this venue, back in January 2024, saw South Africa Women pull off a stunning upset, defeating Australia Women by six wickets. That victory turned out to be a precursor to their clash in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.

How to Watch

Live coverage begins on Willow TV at 3:10 am ET with commentary from Alison Mitchell, Lisa Sthalekar, and Charlotte Edwards. The broadcast includes comprehensive pre-match analysis and insights from former players.

Regional restrictions may apply.