Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will take on Seattle Sounders in the MLS at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

Only a point separates these two teams. Austin are ninth whereas Seattle are slightly better off in seventh. The visitors are looking for their fifth consecutive win and will be confident of taking three points home.

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia had to leave the field during the match against New York City FC, and his availability for Saturday's game is uncertain. There are no other injury concerns for Austin ahead of their weekend fixture.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Vaeisaenen, Guilherme; Ring, Jimenez; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Zardes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders still do not have 24-year-old forward Braudilio Rodrigues available due to a persistent hamstring injury.

The team does not have any fresh injury woes to deal with ahead of the game against Austin.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo; Rothrock, Rusnak, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Seattle Sounders 0 - 0 Austin MLS 31/08/23 Austin 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders MLS 18/05/23 Seattle Sounders 1 - 2 Austin MLS 11/09/22 Seattle Sounders 3 - 0 Austin MLS 21/03/22 Austin 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS

