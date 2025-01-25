How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday night in one of the most eagerly awaited showdowns of the week in college basketball.

Both teams displayed impressive form during nonconference play. The Tigers sole blemish this season came in a road clash at Duke, a defeat many consider the "best loss" any team has on their record. Meanwhile, the Volunteers navigated nonconference play unscathed but stumbled in SEC matchups at Florida and Vanderbilt. These two powerhouses are firmly in the hunt for the SEC crown, which could pave the way for a coveted No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

With a flawless SEC record, Auburn sits atop the conference standings, holding a two-game edge in the loss column over Tennessee. While the calendar still says January and the SEC Tournament remains weeks away, this game carries massive implications. For the Volunteers to keep their hopes alive for a share of the regular-season SEC title, a victory on Saturday feels almost essential.

Alongside Auburn, Alabama (5-1 SEC) is the only other team with fewer than two losses in league play. Tennessee, tied for third with three other squads, is in a position where every game counts. The big question: Can Auburn maintain its pace, or will the chasing pack get a chance to close the gap? Saturday’s contest could provide some clarity.

Auburn Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Vols will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

On the Auburn side, the availability of star big man Johni Broome looms large over this matchup. The National Player of the Year contender suffered an ankle injury nearly two weeks ago. While the Tigers have managed to keep winning in his absence, his presence on the court against a high-level opponent like Tennessee could be pivotal.

Ranked No. 2 in the KenPom ratings, Auburn leads the nation in offensive efficiency while sitting 21st defensively. The Tigers feature a balanced attack, with six players averaging double figures in scoring. Broome leads the charge, contributing 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game.

As a team, the Tigers are one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, averaging 85.7 PPG (12th) while shooting 50.2% from the field (7th). They also rank 27th in three-point shooting (38.2%) and average 9.9 made threes per game (38th). At the free-throw line, they’re converting at a 74.5% clip (94th). Defensively, Auburn allows just 66.1 PPG (46th) and averages 7.1 steals per game (147th).

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

The Volunteers, ranked No. 6 in both the KenPom ratings and Coaches Poll, boast the nation’s third-best defensive efficiency while sitting 22nd offensively. They’ve excelled against ranked opponents this season, holding a 4-1 record, and are coming off a solid 68-56 win over Mississippi State. Chaz Lanier, a transfer from North Florida, stole the spotlight in that game with 23 points, boosting his season average to 18.4 PPG.

Statistically, Tennessee averages 76.4 PPG (145th nationally) on 45.9% shooting (127th) while connecting on 34.9% of their three-pointers (124th). They rank 56th in free-throw percentage (75.8%) and average 8.8 made threes per game (94th). Defensively, the Volunteers have allowed just 58.6 points per game, the third-lowest mark in the country, while averaging 7.8 steals (78th).